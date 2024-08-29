Zimbabwe: The Other Side of Mai Rwizi

July 5, 2024, is a sad but memorable day for the late Susan Chenjerai's family, fans and followers.

The veteran actress, musician and preacher breathed her last on this particular day after a short illness.

President Mnangagwa accorded Chenjerai a State-assisted funeral.

Her memorial service has been set for her Mbare residence in Harare this Saturday.

Those who missed the funeral and burial are free to come and celebrate Chenjerai's well-lived life.

With official documents stating that she died aged 83, her close family members say she lived way beyond that age.

Her first born daughter Jane is 70, which casts doubts on whether she gave birth at 13 or not.

Chenjerai, who starred in the ZBC drama series "Mhuri yaVaMukadota" as Mai Rwizi, was a creative genius of her generation.

She exuded confidence, touched hearts and inspired generations effortlessly.

As we remember the legendary actress, her two daughters -- Daisy and Jane --shared some of their late mother's untold stories.

Taking The Herald Arts down memory lane, they hailed Chenjerai as a hard-working mother, resilient gospel preacher and marriage builder who died a born-again Christian.

Daisy, who has followed in her mother's footsteps as an actress, musician and preacher, recalled how her mother sacrificed to fend for her six daughters.

"Growing up in Mbare with our late mother will always remain a memorable experience for us.

"She loved everything that she did and we were not even surprised that she was a natural actress and marriage builder.

"At home, she was a mother who used to whip us into line and always wished us the best. She did not want to hear of couples fighting or divorcing," recalled Daisy.

The 60-year-old Daisy, who is set to revive her late mother's musical career, relived how they became celebrities in the early 70s.

"As a kid at Chirodzo Primary School in Mbare, I became popular because our residence along Five Avenue used to be frequented by superstars who sought to rehearse with mama.

"The likes of Safirio Madzikatire, Zex Manatsa, Jordan Chataika and Thomas Mapfumo would visit our home, which was big news to the community.

"As a young girl, I would peep through the windows watching what our mother was doing with the men. After rehearsals, I would imitate her and that made me popular then," recollected Daisy.

However, Daisy is still to come to terms with how her multitasking mother balanced her schedules.

"To be honest, our mother had a busy schedule in the early 70s but she never complained of fatigue.

"She used to work at OK Supermarket in Mbare and afterwards, she would visit the then Rhodesia Broadcasting Corporation for rehearsals with Safirio Madzikatire.

"During that time, there was segregation since white people ran the station.

"I do not even know how she managed to get into the white people's circles and managed to gel with them."

Daisy, who was later introduced into showbiz by Mai Rwizi, also revealed how her mother believed in hard work.

"If she was not at work at OK Supermarket, she was busy in the studio at Rhodesia Broadcasting Corporation.

"In what was supposed to be her free time, she was busy at home rehearsing with other top musicians.

"On weekends, she was busy touring with other musicians like Chataika Safirio Madzikatire and others.

"Her resilience was extraordinary, but she never showed any signs of tiring."

After learning the ropes from her mother, Daisy found herself in the studio in 1987 backed by Cephas Mashakada (late) and Sounds of the Muddy Face.

"I recorded two songs -- 'Zai Regondo' and 'Jikinya' -- with the help of Cephas Mashakada.

"It was a turning point in my life which shaped my career. I still cherish those moments."

Before recording music, Daisy shared how her mother initiated her into film and television.

"In the early 70s, my late sister Patricia and I were roped into the Mukadota drama series.

"I played the role of Chenzira, while Patricia took up the role of Chimbwido.

"We were later contacted by Mbuya Mlambo, who also ushered us into the radio dramas, and all this was because of mama's influence as she was preparing us to take over and inherit her legacy."

Following the success of the "Mhuri yaVaMukadota" drama series, Daisy recalled how some people treated them as real family members.

"Up to now, some people think mama and the late Safirio Madzikatire were husband and wife in real life.

"The two were not related, but only met on the set due to the influence of Cde Webster Shamu and Patrick Bhajila.

"My mother was happily married to Lovemore Mobape who worked in the light industry.

"Sadly, our father died in 2017 and he is the one who persuaded mama to become a born-again Christian after quitting acting."

Similar sentiments were echoed by her elder sister Jane who worked closely with Mai Rwizi.

"I learnt quite a lot from our mother who was a darling of Zimbabwe.

"As we remember her on August 31, we can only celebrate her legacy because she did what most men failed to achieve in a lifetime.

"In my case, she has challenged us to become prayer warriors and make sure we continue going to church," said Jane.

The elder sister reckons Mai Rwizi's legacy will not be interred with her remains.

"At 70, it might not be easy for me to revive her legacy but there are grandchildren that we are teaching the ropes and doing well in music and acting.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Entertainment Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"By the way, I sang along with mama in the 1970s and even acted along with her but as you can see I am now old," conceded Jane.

Mai Rwizi was a household name back in the day when she starred in the drama series "Mhuri yaVaMukadota" which was popular on ZTV.

A favourite of many, Mai Rwizi played her role with finesse.

Born a natural actor, her journey in acting started in 1951 when she was a member of the Bantu group, whose cast was made up of Mbare actors.

During the same period, she joined Marandellas Bush Babies and made an impact.

When she ventured into music, she worked closely with the late Chataika, Oliver "Tuku" Mtukudzi, Madzikatire among other yesteryear stars.

She later joined Madzikatire's Safe Brothers Band in 1969. Owing to her talent, Mai Rwizi was scouted for when she was still in school and never looked back.

She quit acting in 1984 when she became a born-again Christian.

A God-fearing woman, Mai Rwizi was hailed as a counsellor, marriage builder and provider who looked after a big family.

Congregants from her church, who attended the burial last month, described Mai Rwizi as a prayer warrior who changed many lives and taught them to spread love.

Refreshing testimonies about Mai Rwizi are also expected to be shared on August 31 in Mbare. She is survived by 21 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.