Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Lauds Vat Removal On Meat Products

ZANU PF yesterday lauded the Government for removing VAT on all meat products, saying this would benefit low-income families.

In a statement, Cde Farai Marapira, the party's director of information, said greater access to affordable meat would improve the public's diet and overall health.

"The Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga, in a plenary has announced the removal of VAT on beef, pork and poultry products to enhance food accessibility and nutritional intake.

"This significant policy shift offers several benefits.

"By lowering retail prices, these nutritious foods become more accessible, especially for low-income families," said Cde Marapira.

He said increased demand for meat would also stimulate the agriculture sector, and help in creating jobs.

Cde Marapira said the move would also help combat malnutrition and food insecurity in general.

"The reduction in prices may also boost consumption and sales in the meat market, promoting healthier food choices over less nutritious alternatives.

"Overall, this initiative demonstrates the Government's commitment to improving living standards and fosters a healthier population while supporting the local economy," said Cde Marapira. - New Ziana.