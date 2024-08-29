Southern Africa: SADC Hosting Offered Ideal Nation Branding Opportunities

The successful hosting of the just-ended 44th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State presented an opportunity for nation branding for Zimbabwe as it proved to the region and beyond that it was a country ready to reposition itself as not only ideal for investment, but an endearing destination for tourists.

Over the past decade, branding has become increasingly prominent in the field of international relations.

Nation building refers to the strategies used by the State to reposition itself in certain areas. It is therefore fundamentally about constructing and exporting a positive image of a State, and is closely related to the concept of public diplomacy.

While countries invest a lot in nation branding, there are certain opportunities that readily present themselves to be harnessed as avenues for soft power diplomacy in marketing the country.

The airport

Indeed, the country had a lot to showcase for the visitors coming from regional countries. Zimbabwe was able to brand itself for investment and tourism through its recently expanded and refurbished Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport, which is now regarded as one of the best in Africa. The airport is the face of any country. Any visitor landing at the airport gets the air of an aspirational country on the ascendency. The exquisite VVIP section and other areas of the airport are sure to have a positive lasting effect on visitors.

City roads

From the airport, visitors drive through roads that stand out giving an ambience of a country conscious of where it wants to be by 2030. The roads stand out like any other roads of a country on the road to an upper middle income society.

The road passes through Julius Nyerere Way, past Samora Machel Avenue where the statue of Mbuya Nehanda stands as a stark reminder of a country born out of torturous struggle for independence.

Both Julius Nyerere and Samora Machel are African struggle heroes who are revered in Zimbabwe. Julius Nyerere Way courses itself through the city joining Sam Nujoma Street where it changes into Mazowe Road and turns left into the Boulevard - the first of its kind in Zimbabwe.

The Boulevard leads to the majestic New Parliament Building situated on a hilly place overlooking a sprawling farming land as if to announce that "here I am, I am Munhumutapa."

The New Parliament Building takes its architectural texture from the Great Zimbabwe Monument. Its arch shaped and resembles the conical tower at Great Zimbabwe Monument - typical of a dare (a rendezvous) where important community issues are discussed and conflicts resolved.

Industrialisation Week

Before the actual summit, Zimbabwe hosted the Industrialisation Week.

The hosting of the Industrialisation Week added another sterling feather on Zimbabwe, both in terms of the enthusiasm shown by local industries and also in terms of the record number of participants that attended the conferences, seminars and exhibitions during the Industrialisation Week.

Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CZI) vice president, Mr Mucha Mkanganwi said this year's event had 10 times more participants, making it the biggest it the biggest such event on record.

"There are many firsts that we have managed to have; more than 10 times the delegates compared to previous events. For the Industrialisation Week, we are particularly pleased and proud of our country and our industry, which is on show, which has brought the regional together to witness what has turned out to be the largest ever SADC Industrialisation Week event ever Mr Mkanganwi said.

Enduring philosophy

When it came to the actual summit itself, one thing stood out: the "inauguration" of President Mnangagwa as the new SADC chair. It was indeed a crowning moment for a man known for ushering in Zimbabwe's Second Republic, known for being a doer, but also a man known for his firm belief in his people, his cultural heritage and belief in harnessing local resources to spur economic growth and development.

At the grand stage as he gave his acceptance speech, President Mnangagwa reiterated his development philosophy that resonates with the region's aspirations.

"Nyika Inovakwa, Igotongwa nekunamatirwa nevene vayo" - said President Mnangagwa before translating the rallying call into English, "A country is built, ruled and prayed for by its own people." The call resonates with the region's call for harnessing local financial resources not only to spur economic development but to also fund its various activities.

Museum of African Liberation

Having attended a couple of SADC summits, none can match Zimbabwe in being well prepared in showcasing its Pan-African identity. Zimbabwe walked the talk in its endeavour to preserve the continent liberation history as exemplified by the Museum of African Liberation, under construction in Harare near Warren Park suburb.

What is most endearing about this project is that it puts at the centre the preservation and extolling of the region's struggle history. The construction of the museum is part of Government's efforts to preserve the memory of the journey, the region has travelled on the road to independence. No country has ever developed without an appreciation of its historical heritage.

Geo-Pomona Waste Management

Another flagship project that can be replicated in the region is the Geo-Pomona Waste Management that Heads of State had an opportunity to visit.

The enthusiasm shown by Heads of State including King Mswati of Eswatini when they toured Geo-Pomona is indicative of their interests in having the project replicated in their own countries.

Manhize Steel Plant

Once a regional steel giant, Zimbabwe is set to reclaim that status following the start of operations at the new Manhize plant that is expected to transform the steel industry in southern Africa and beyond. This is surely one of Zimbabwe's flagship investment project, which could make the country the largest producer in Africa. In his comment after commencement of operations in mid-June, the company public relations manager Mr Joseph Shoko said they were receiving inquiries from far and wide.

"The local market, which imports almost 100 percent of our steel, especially South Africa, is more important," said Mr Shoko.

Precabe Farm

The icing on the cake for national branding during the SADC Summit was the visit of President Mnangagwa's Precabe Farm in Kwekwe by Botswana President Mokweegtsi Masisi. After a farm tour, President Masisi was so impressed that he exclaimed that he had just toured "the Garden of Eden". He said it was unfortunate that Zimbabweans do not tell their story more.

He was referring to the successes of the land reform as exemplified by President Mnangagwa whose state of the art farm, equipped with synchronised irrigation systems has the capacity to contribute significantly towards food security in the country.

President Masisi was short of words by the developments he saw at Precabe Farm.

"I am floored. I am flabbergasted. I could never have imagined that what I hear and read about, would actually see it. But this is it. Its real food," said President Masisi as he commended President Mnangagwa's passionate commitment in contributing towards food security and providing employment for Zimbabweans.

When Zimbabweans look back at how the country managed to successfully host the 44th SADC Summit, they will definitely feel a strong sense of pride in how the country marketed itself. It was indeed nation branding at play as the country displayed its competitive advantages within the hegemony of free market economy and how it can attract investors in different sectors.

The country managed to project a positive impression of itself to delegates who will definitely be the country's ambassadors in telling the true Zimbabwean story.