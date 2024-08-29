Zimbabwe: Parents Hail Show Over New Safety Measures

Parents have commended organisers of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show in Harare for implementing tight security measures for children in case they are lost within the surrounds of the Exhibition Park.

For the first time, the security measures include the use of drones to monitor children's movements.

Parents visiting the ZAS said the improved security measures will attract more parents to the show, which has previously recorded cases of children drifting away from parents and needing to be found.

ZAS has introduced a system whereby children are tagged with their names and addresses to maximise the ease of them being identified and reunited with their parents.

Motor vehicle movement is being restricted within the Exhibition Park where closed circuit television( CCTV) cameras have been installed.

There was a huge turnout of both parents and children yesterday, with most people expressing satisfaction with the new security measures.

Mrs Agnes Kamuriwo of Mutoko said the safety of children was important adding that she is happy with the new safety measures.

"Past experiences have informed ZAS to improve on safety because some children went missing in the past although I am sure that all of them were eventually reunited with their parents," she said.

Mrs Pauline Mangwiro of Stoneridge Park said safety measures would motivate more people to attend the show.

"We are glad with the security arrangements, but parents should also play their part to ensure that their children are safe," she said.

Mr Tafara Chikwarama of Warren Park 1 said parents should not relax even if there is tight security as previous editions of the show had recorded cases of criminals targeting children and even adults.

"We should know that not all individuals are here for a good reason. There some criminals like pickpockets who are out to take advantage of the large crowds," he said.

Some live performances are lined up for the Glamis Arena where artistes will showcase their talents. Fireworks displays were held yesterday evening and will also be available on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Showgoers will also be treated to parachute demonstrations and mass displays.