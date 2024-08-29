Zimbabwe: Bill On National Archives Approved

Senior Reporter

Cabinet yesterday approved the principles of the National Archives and Records Management Bill, which seeks to modernise the National Archives of Zimbabwe and empower it to acquire, store and preserve all documentary heritage held by Government ministries and institutions.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere yesterday at the post-Cabinet media briefing.

He said Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe tabled the principles of the Bill before Cabinet and was approved.

"Cabinet notes that amendment of the principal Act has been necessitated by the need to modernise the operations of the National Archives of Zimbabwe and for the country to comply with international conventions standards. Furthermore, the amendments will improve the enforcement capacity of the National Archives of Zimbabwe," said Dr Muswere.

"The name of the Department will be changed from "National Archives" to "National Archives and Records Management Service of Zimbabwe."

The Act will provide for the acquisition, storage, preservation and access to the documentary heritage of Zimbabwe, as well as expand the mandate of the National Archives of Zimbabwe when interacting with other institutions. The amendment will make it mandatory for ministries and institutions in possession of public records to deposit them with the National Archives of Zimbabwe.

Dr Muswere said the proposed law provides access to public archives and records and the doctrine of confidentiality will apply whenever it becomes necessary.

"Pertaining to access to public archives and public records, the principles (of the Bill) provide for the following: access to archives in line with other relevant Acts, the doctrine of confidentiality, access shall not be unreasonably denied, with the director compelled to give reasons where he or she denies access to archives or public records in possession of National Archives of Zimbabwe, and the National Archives of Zimbabwe director should have access to historical records that have been declared protected, which may be in the possession of private collections and public institutions," said Dr Muswere.

"On the removal and/or exportation of public archives and records, Cabinet reports that Section 11 of the Principal Act unequivocally prohibits the exportation of public archives and records from Zimbabwe unless for official purposes.

"The Minister, on recommendation by the director will issue permits for the temporary removal of archives from Zimbabwe. The transfer of public archives and public records from an archive to another within Zimbabwe should be done with a permit issued by the director of the National Archives of Zimbabwe. Amendments also provide for the establishment of an Electronic Documents and Records Management System."

Dr Muswere said Cabinet considered and approved the Principles of the Lotteries and Gaming Amendment Bill as presented by Minister Kazembe.

"Lotteries and Gaming Amendment Bill incorporates anti-money laundering rules to promote responsible gambling and consumer protection by focusing on the accountability of individuals within gambling companies through imposition of financial penalties and other sanctions. The name of the Lotteries and Gaming Board will be changed to the Gaming Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe," said Dr Muswere.

"The Board will advise and report to the Minister who administers the Principal Act at all times in line with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act (Chapter 10:31). The functions of the Board will be broadened to give the board more enforcement powers to ensure compliance. The terms of office and conditions of service of the members will be amended to align with the limit set by Section 11(2) of the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act."

The proposed law will require all board members and officials to declare their assets.

"Cabinet highlights that all board members and senior staff members will be required to declare their assets within three months after appointment or re-appointment or within two months after ceasing to be a member of that entity.

"This is meant to ensure transparency and the avoidance of conflict of interests.

"Furthermore, the board will be mandated to establish and maintain an electronic, computer or communications system to send or receive data relating to the functioning of any gambling machine or device, betting or totalisator for the purpose of monitoring the operation of such machine or device, and for computation of revenues and taxes due to the board.

"Operators who fail to cooperate will be sanctioned with a fine and or imprisonment," said Dr Muswere.