Zimbabwe: Korea Donates Medical Equipment for Rehab Centres

The Republic of Korea, in collaboration with other stakeholders from that country and Zimbabwe, has donated medical equipment for rehabilitation centres in Gwanda and Bindura.

The equipment, to be used mainly for children with disabilities, amounts to US$80 000.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Zimbabwe Mr Park Jae-Kyung, on August 23, 2024, handed over the medical equipment at a ceremony held at Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare yesterday.

The event was attended by senior officials from the Embassy of Korea, representatives from the Ministry of Health and Child Care and JF Kapnek Trust both from the Zimbabwean side and Africa Future Foundation and Seoul Rehabilitation Hospital from the Korean side.

The donated equipment for Gwanda and Bindura will be managed by four therapists respectively and they will provide treatment of rehabilitation for child patients with disabilities.

Ambassador Park appreciated all the stakeholders for their joint efforts in making the donation possible.

He also commended four medical doctors and therapists who travelled from Korea for organising a two-week-long workshop and training session for the therapists of medical centres in Gwanda and Bindura.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Ambassador Park said the health and medical sector were always placed at the top of priorities of his Embassy's activities.

"My embassy is committed to the betterment of daily lives of Zimbabwean people," Ambassador Park said.

"Health and food are basic needs of everyone. Any policy should place people first."

Ambassador Park said the Embassy of Korea was working with the World Food Programme with a budget of US$1 million on a project to distribute food to the people who are suffering from food shortages due to the recent El Nino-induced drought.

Zimbabwe and Korea in February this year celebrated 30 years of their diplomatic ties as the two countries continue to deepen their bilateral relations in different sectors of their economies.