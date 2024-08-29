Zimbabwe: Thumbs Up for Presidential Solar Project

The Government yesterday okayed the Presidential Solarisation Programme, a ground-breaking initiative to equip every rural household across the country with solar systems.

This project, part of the broader Rural Development 8.0 Strategy, is designed to uplift rural livelihoods, enhance agricultural productivity, and boost food security.

The Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA) spearheads the project, aligning with the Second Republic's rural industrialisation drive.

The initiative is a key intervention aimed at boosting domestic productivity and widening employment opportunities in rural communities, contributing significantly to the attainment of Vision 2030.

In his post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said the Presidential Solarisation Project, set to benefit remote locations that do not require considerable grid infrastructure, will build resilient communities and develop communities by using non-polluting green energy sources.

"Cabinet considered and approved the Presidential Solarisation Project by the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (RIDA), as presented by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Lovemore Matuke," he said.

"The project seeks to promote the rural industrialisation development agenda and the realisation of the Rural Development 8.0 Strategy by expanding solar-powered infrastructure.

"Related benefits of the Presidential Solarisation Projects include a piped water system; nutrition gardening; livestock watering; and household usage of power for domestic household purposes."

Under the Presidential Solar Scheme, solar panels will be rented and installed on the rooftops of rural households at no cost to the homeowners.

The solar energy harnessed through these panels will be seamlessly integrated into the national grid, marking a significant leap toward renewable energy adoption and decentralisation.

"Each rural household will be equipped with a solar system which will power electrical appliances while the solar-powered water system will use a submersible pump that will enhance agricultural productivity and food security," Dr Muswere said.

Participation in the scheme will also bring a host of incentives, as Zesa has committed to suspending load-shedding in areas enrolled under the programme.

Additionally, homeowners will receive a token of appreciation, further motivating widespread participation in this game-changing initiative.

The scope of benefits offered by the Presidential Solar Scheme is comprehensive, encompassing essential services such as piped water systems, nutrition gardening, livestock watering, and sustainable power for domestic use.

In addition to the solarisation project, the Government also introduced several legislative amendments aimed at modernising various sectors.

Among these is the amendment to the National Records and Archives Bill, which seeks to align the operations of the National Archives of Zimbabwe with international standards.