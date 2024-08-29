Zimbabwe: Premium Brands Take Up Space At Zas' Harare Mall

Tapiwanashe Mangwiro — Several leading premium brands and retail entities have committed to take up space at the US$20 million Greenfields Mall under construction at the Exhibition Park in Harare, which has reached 70 percent completion.

Expected to be one of the capital city's leading shopping destinations, the entire structure of the exquisite emporium is planned to be ready for occupation by tenants from December 1, 2024. Renowned fast-food chain KFC is already on site after opening its doors to customers in one completed wing of the mall on Sunday, marking a significant milestone for the project.

KFC's early presence is expected to draw foot traffic and set the tone for the mall's future offerings.

Several other prominent tenants have committed to take up space at the mall, including Spar, Spur, RocoMamas, The Smokehouse, Liquor Supplies, and Café Nush. The mall will also feature a Fun Zone, to cater for family entertainment.

Situated on land owned by the Zimbabwe Agriculture Society (ZAS), the facility is strategically to serve both urban and suburban consumers, is rapidly taking shape and promises a wide array of shopping and dining options.

The shopping mall is part of ZAS' development masterplan for the exhibition park, which also entails the construction of a hotel and service station.

Developer and funding partner, Terrace Africa has expressed confidence in the progress of Greenfields, emphasising the developers' commitment to providing a world-class shopping experience.

"The early opening of KFC is a testament to the demand for quality retail spaces and our commitment to delivering a unique shopping environment," the company said.

As Greenfields prepares to welcome shoppers later this year, the mall is poised to become a key player in Zimbabwe's evolving retail landscape.

In March this year, Terrace Africa managing director Mr Brett Abrahamse noted that larger retail groups and premium brands are increasingly favouring suburban shopping centres while office parks are preferred by non-retail businesses. Terrace Africa, also currently operates the Tigere Property Fund Real Investment Trust (REIT), which is listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

REITs are companies that own, operate, or finance income-producing real estate across a wide range of property sectors. These investments allow you to earn income from real estate without having to buy, manage, or finance properties themselves.

"We have quite an exciting project as Terrace Africa; not all of them will be going to the Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs), but we are working on exciting projects," Mr Abrahamse said.

He highlighted the show grounds as a particularly promising shopping centre, noting its convenient location near the city and adherence to international standards.

"The Showgrounds will boost world-class facilities in the country; it will be one of the best shopping centres in Zimbabwe," he added.

The company plans to proceed with the third phase of its Highland Park project, a mixed-use development featuring retail, office, and hospitality spaces.

Mr Abrahamse also said that Terrace Africa was planning projects in Bulawayo, Kadoma, and Mutare, all expected to be completed within the next five years. The company anticipates that after securing funding for these additional projects, the valuation of its portfolio would exceed US$50 million by 2025.