Zimbabwe: Over 600k Tonne of Wheat in Sight

Although the current winter wheat crop suffered frost damage in some areas, Government is optimistic of surpassing 600 000 tonnes as much of the crop is healthy and likely to yield over five tonnes per hectare.

This season, 121 982 hectares have been put under wheat surpassing the set target of 120 000.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development permanent secretary, Professor Obert Jiri said the country was on course to produce around 600 000 tonnes of wheat this year, banking on the strong average yield of six to seven tonnes per hectare that is likely to be realised come harvest time.

"The high quality of the standing wheat crop coupled with favourable growing conditions is expected to result in this robust harvest," he said.

Some of the country's wheat growing regions experienced frost-related negative effects, with part of the crop mildly affected by the cold weather conditions.

Professor Jiri underlined that the higher-than-normal yields likely in most of the wheat growing areas will produce surpluses that can effectively compensate for the relatively small marginal losses experienced in certain places.

"Despite these isolated incidents of frost-related negative impacts, the most probable higher yields in the majority of the wheat fields will outweigh the limited negative effects of the frost," he said highlighting that typically, the country's wheat production output was based on an average yield of five tonnes per hectare.

The 600 000-tonne target from a total planted area of 121 000 hectares represents a crucial component of the country's overall agricultural and food security strategy.

"The elevated yield performance, combined with the production area, means the country is well-positioned to meet or potentially exceed its 600 000-tonne wheat output target for the year," said Professor Jiri.

In acknowledgement of the importance of good agronomy in maximising wheat yields, Government is emphasising the need for farmers to adhere to recommended good agronomic practices (GAP), timely application of inputs and maintaining best irrigation regimes.

Professor Obert Jiri underscored that the availability of reliable research-based guidance from agricultural extension services could play a pivotal role in enhancing crop management practices and ultimately boosting yield outcomes.

"Upholding ideal agronomic practices throughout the remaining growth stages of the wheat crop will be pivotal in achieving a successful and bountiful harvest," he said.

Government has taken proactive steps to bolster its winter wheat harvesting capabilities by securing a fleet of 310 combine harvesters to facilitate the efficient and timely collection of the harvest.

In addition to the 310 combine harvesters, Government has also strategically positioned 108 drying units across the country to support the winter wheat harvesting programme.

Agricultural Engineering, Mechanisation, Farm Infrastructure Development and Soil Conservation chief director, Engineer Edwin Zimunga said the drying facilities had a combined daily capacity of 96 tonnes, which would help safeguard the wheat harvest in the event of early rains.