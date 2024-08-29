Zimbabwe: Handling Pulpy Kidney Disease in Goats, Sheep

Sheuneni Kurasha — Farmer's Diary

At dawn, mist clung to John Moyo's farm in the heart of Matabeleland South. As the sun began to rise, John made his way to the sheep paddock, accompanied by his loyal dog, Spy.

This had been his routine for years -- a tranquil moment to check on the flock before the day's work began. However, that morning, the usual calm was replaced by an unsettling stillness.

John's heart sank when he saw one of his healthiest ewes lying motionless on the ground, her lamb standing nervously beside her.

He rushed over, hoping for a sign of life, but it was too late; the ewe was dead. Nearby, two more sheep lay gasping for breath, their legs twitching in strange, involuntary movements.

Panic set in as he realised this was unlike anything he had encountered before.

Within hours, three more sheep displayed similar symptoms: frothing at the mouth, staggering and collapsing in the field. As a seasoned farmer, John quickly understood this was no ordinary illness.

Fearing the worst, he called the local vet, who confirmed John's fear: his flock was suffering from pulpy kidney disease, a deadly condition that strikes without warning and kills rapidly. John had heard of pulpy kidney before but never imagined it would affect his farm.

With several animals dead and others at risk, he faced a harsh reality. The vet explained that treatment was nearly impossible at this stage and that prevention through vaccination was crucial.

As John listened, he felt a pang of regret -- he had missed the annual vaccinations, thinking his flock was safe. Now, he was paying the price. With losses mounting, John knew he had to act quickly to safeguard the rest of his herd.

That day, he resolved never to skip a vaccination again, having learned a hard lesson about the unforgiving nature of pulpy kidney disease.

This week's instalment is dedicated to one of the leading causes of sudden death in sheep and goats -- pulpy kidney disease, also known as enterotoxaemia. We will examine its causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment, thereby offering a comprehensive understanding for farmers and livestock keepers.

Understanding Pulpy Kidney disease

Pulpy kidney disease occurs when there is a sudden increase in the proliferation of Clostridium perfringens type D bacteria in the intestines.

This bacterium is typically harmless and exists naturally within the gastrointestinal tracts of goats and sheep. However, when conditions favour its rapid multiplication, it produces a potent toxin known as epsilon toxin.

This toxin is absorbed into the bloodstream, causing extensive damage to various organs, particularly the kidneys, hence the name pulpy kidney.

Causes and Triggers

Several factors can trigger the outbreak of pulpy kidney disease in goats and sheep.

One of the primary causes is sudden changes in diet. Rapid dietary shifts, such as introducing lush pasture, high-carbohydrate feeds like grains, or silage, can alter the gut environment in a way that favours the multiplication of Clostridium perfringens type D bacteria.

Exhaustion and stress also play a significant role in the onset of this disease. Physical stress, exhaustion, or any sudden changes in the animal's routine can compromise their immune system, making them more susceptible to infections.

Another trigger is the administration of dewormers or other medications. These treatments can disrupt the balance of gut flora, creating conditions that allow the harmful bacteria to proliferate.

Finally, changing the grazing area can be a contributing factor. Moving animals to new grazing areas with different types of feed can upset their digestive systems and potentially trigger the disease.

Symptoms of Pulpy Kidney disease

The symptoms of pulpy kidney disease can vary widely. In some cases, the disease is so sudden and severe that animals may be found dead without any preceding signs. In other instances, the symptoms may be more gradual but still lead to rapid deterioration.

Live Animal Symptoms

Pulpy kidney disease often manifests as sudden death in an apparently healthy animal. This can occur without any warning signs, making it one of the most alarming presentations of the disease. In some cases, affected animals may show signs of exhaustion and paralysis.

They may appear extremely tired, unsteady on their feet, or even unable to stand, indicating severe weakness.

Neurological symptoms are also common. Goats and sheep may exhibit signs of nervous system involvement, such as convulsions, muscle twitching, grinding of teeth, and excessive salivation.

Respiratory distress is another indication of the disease, with laboured breathing often accompanied by frothy salivation.

In some instances, the animals may also develop diarrhoea. In addition, digestive symptoms such as diarrhoea may be present, varying from mild to severe, further indicating the presence of pulpy kidney disease.

Post-mortem symptoms

After death, the carcass of an animal affected by pulpy kidney disease decomposes rapidly, making timely examination crucial for identifying the disease. Several key signs are typically visible upon post-mortem examination.

One of the most common findings is haemorrhaging. Blood may be observed under the skin, especially around the neck and shoulder region, as well as on the surface of the heart.

This is a significant indicator of internal bleeding caused by the disease.

Another sign is pulmonary oedema, where the lungs appear dark and heavy due to the presence of excessive amounts of blood. This accumulation of fluid in the lungs is a characteristic feature of pulpy kidney disease.

In addition, there may be fluid accumulation within the pericardial sac, the membrane that encloses the heart. This fluid can suggest severe internal damage and inflammation caused by bacterial toxins.

The kidneys often display a distinctive appearance, being enlarged and either dark red or pale brown.

They may appear to be decomposing and can contain large amounts of blood, giving the disease its name,"pulpy kidney". This condition of the kidneys is a key diagnostic feature during post-mortem examination.

Prevention of Pulpy Kidney disease

Prevention is the most effective approach to managing pulpy kidney disease, as treatment is often too late by the time symptoms appear.

Vaccination

Vaccination is the primary preventive measure against pulpy kidney disease. The Multivax P Plus vaccine is one of the most commonly used and is highly recommended for protecting against pulpy kidney disease and several other clostridial infections. It is suitable for both lambs and adult sheep.

Enterotoxaemia vaccines, such as Pulpyvax, are also commonly used. Lambs and kids should be vaccinated with this vaccine, which requires an initial dose followed by a booster injection after 14 days. It is crucial to repeat the vaccination annually to maintain immunity levels within the flock.

The vaccine should be administered subcutaneously, with a dosage of 1 ml per animal. It is also recommended that animals be vaccinated against pulpy kidney before deworming, as deworming can disrupt the gut flora and potentially trigger the disease.

Managing diet and grazing

To prevent digestive issues, introduce new feeds gradually to allow the animal's digestive system to adapt, such as transitioning from dry to lush pastures or from low-energy to high-energy feeds.

Ensure the diet is balanced and does not contain excessive carbohydrates, which can predispose the animal to enterotoxaemia. In addition, avoid overfeeding grains or concentrates, as these can create an ideal environment for bacterial proliferation.

Reducing stress

To minimise the risk of disease outbreaks, limit unnecessary handling and stressful activities, such as long-distance transportation or sudden environmental changes.

Furthermore, regularly monitor the animals for signs of illness or distress, as early intervention can prevent more severe outbreaks.

Treatment of Pulpy Kidney disease

Unfortunately, treatment for pulpy kidney disease is rarely successful once symptoms appear due to the rapid onset and progression of the disease.

By the time clinical signs are evident, the toxins produced by the bacteria have usually already caused irreversible damage to the animal's organs, leading to death.

Therefore, the focus should always be on prevention through vaccination and management practices.

Conclusion

Pulpy kidney disease, or enterotoxaemia, is a severe and often fatal condition in goats and sheep, caused by the sudden proliferation of Clostridium perfringens type D bacteria in the intestines.

This disease can lead to sudden death or severe symptoms such as exhaustion, paralysis, and convulsions.

Effective prevention includes vaccination, careful diet and grazing management, and reducing stress. Farmers and livestock keepers must be vigilant in ensuring proper vaccination and management practices to minimise outbreak risks.

Regular monitoring and understanding the disease's triggers are essential for mitigating its impact and maintaining flock health.

Sheuneni Kurasha is the managing director of Chivara Farm, a diversified farming operation, which specialises in stud breeding for small livestock (Boer goats, Kalahari Red goats, Savanna goats, dairy goats (Saanen and Toggenburg), Damara sheep and Meatmaster sheep) as well as Boran cattle. For feedback, kindly get in touch on email: [email protected]; X: @chivarafarm or WhatsApp: +263 77 2874 523.