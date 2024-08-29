Zimbabwe: Assist in Drug Abuse Fight, Church Leaders Urged

Herald Correspondent

Church leaders should show their relevance in communities through teaching about respect for authorities, praying for peace and shunning egocentric ideas that lead to religious competition, a United Kingdom-based church leader, Apostle George Akalonu, has said.

Speaking at the graduation of 17 pastors for the Certificate in Kingdom Ministry in Harare over the weekend, Apostle Akalonu of Global School of Ministry said Zimbabwe had been blessed by God after conquering economic and political challenges that include sanctions.

"I want to urge church leaders in Zimbabwe to open their eyes and see how God has remembered the nation," he said.

"The church has a role to play as a catalyst for changing people's lives. God loved the world and gave His Son, not a syndrome of taking things from members and leaving them poor.

Church ministries must reach out to every corner of the nation, including remote areas, not fighting for offerings and tithes in towns and cities. Let the church join hands with Government in developing communities."

Another church leader, South Africa-based Bishop Xavier Obasogie urged church leaders to correctly interpret the gospel of prosperity.

"Prosperity comes when church leaders teach and lead their members in working hard. The early church founded by biblical apostles recorded in the book of Acts had land to work on, shared what they had and none among them lacked.

"Building the church is building the people and not taking their possessions. Fighting drug and substance abuse is one way of building people," said Bishop Obasogie.

Given the high prevalence of drug and substance abuse in communities, the church now needed to be in the front in fighting the menace.

The graduates, who included five women and other members from white garment churches, were urged to go and make a difference in society.

Global School of Ministry partnered with the Zimbabwe Christian Ministry Association, founded by Bishop Christopher Choto, in training church leaders.

Bishop Choto urged church denominations to consider training ministry workers to be effective in discharging their duties.

"Iron sharpens iron," said Bishop Choto.

"There is need for continuous training of leaders for them to be effective. A sharpened axe executes its task on time and more efficiently. If you stop learning, it is also recommended that you stop leading people."

Among the graduates were pastors from Kariba, Nyamapanda, Glendale and Harare.