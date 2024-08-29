Zimbabwe: Admin Gaffe Rocks Dembare in Confed Cup

DYNAMOS missed a day's training in Botswana after one of the team's officials failed to communicate with 17 players and six officials, resulting in them missing a connecting flight from OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg a fortnight ago, Zimpapers can reveal.

The Glamour Boys travelled on August 15 for their August 18 CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round, first leg fixture against Zambia's ZESCO United in two batches.

DeMbare travelled in batches and the first group had those 17 players and six officials.

The second group comprised three players including the expatriate duo of Eli Ilunga, Sadney Urikhob and Keith Madera and as many club officials.

The two pools were supposed to link up and connect from Johannesburg to Gaborone later in the day.

However, some officials in the second batch, including David Chikomo, who is in charge of marketing, reportedly failed to get in touch with the 21 advance members, resulting in them getting stranded at OR Tambo International Airport.

It had to reportedly take the intervention of Botswana Club Township Rollers' patron Tendani Sebata to address the situation.

Sebata is a Zimbabwean businessman based in Botswana.

"Sebata had to find nearby accommodation for the players to put up for the night," said a source within Dynamos.

"The club had already decided that the 21 members would travel by road from South Africa to Gaborone before we managed to secure air tickets."

Resultantly, coach Lloyd "Mablanyo" Chigowe couldn't have time with his team to train on August 16.

They only had a practice session a day before the match, which Dynamos then went on to win 1-0, courtesy of midfielder Tanaka Shandirwa's headed goal.

But the problems did not end in Botswana as the Glamour Boys faced even more challenges in the return leg in Ndola, Zambia.

"Some of our members of the executive seemed to connive with the opponents to destroy us. I can tell you that some players had challenges as some of our executive members had to allocate themselves rooms first before the players," added the source.

"When we pitched up at the match venue for training, ZESCO United bouncers and some people refused to leave and after moments of waiting we just decided to go on and we trained in their full glare.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We needed to write a report but surprisingly, the report from our side (reportedly written by chief executive officer Jonathan Mashingaidze) painted everything good as if there was nothing sinister about an opponent having full access to our training drills.

"We wondered whether we were fighting in the same corner or if we had some opponents in our camp as well."

With Nomore Chinyerere and Uri-Khob injured, Emmanuel Paga and Arthur Musiyiwa were called in as replacements but the executive couldn't buy them air tickets.

Paga started the match and put in a good shift as Dynamos successfully defended their marginal lead from the first leg before he was substituted with nine minutes of regulation time still on the clock.

Musiyiwa was an unused substitute.

"The two players endured the road trip to and from Ndola, Zambia and you must spare them a thought.

"Imagine, Paga did very well, and even Musiyiwa was ready to come on if needed but in the end, they had to travel by road," the sources said.

Dynamos executive chairman Moses Maunganidze was unavailable for comment.

DeMbare have little time to prepare as the games are coming thick and fast for them.

They will be back in Gaborone for the first leg of the second preliminary stage against Botswana side Orapa United on September 13 and they are still deliberating on their home ground for the second leg fixture that will come a week later.