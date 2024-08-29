Zimbabwe: 'We're Committed to Mitigating Drought Impact'

Government is committed to mitigating the impact of drought and enhancing resilience in communities to enable sustainable livestock production, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

In a speech read on his behalf by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister, Davis Marapira, at the 12th annual Agribusiness Conference at the Harare Agricultural Show yesterday, VP Chiwenga said the livestock industry was playing a crucial role in providing livelihoods for millions of people and contributing significantly to the broader agriculture sector.

"As we stand at the crossroads of climate change, which poses significant threats to the livestock sector, affecting feed availability, water availability and animal health, this can devastate herds and disrupt supply chains.

"Furthermore, market access remains limited for many smallholder farmers who struggle with inadequate infrastructure and lack of financial services."

VP Chiwenga said there was a need to embrace sustainable livestock practices adding that it began with enhancing agricultural methods.

Incorporating agro-ecological principles could improve soil health, preserve biodiversity, and optimise water use, while reducing the carbon footprint associated with livestock farming.

VP Chiwenga also said practices such as rotational grazing, integrated crop-livestock systems and the intelligent use of feed additives could significantly mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

This year's Agribusiness Conference was held under the theme, "Cultivating Prosperity: Sowing Solutions for Livestock Sustainability."

VP Chiwenga highlighted the importance of harnessing opportunities around the growing global demand for meat and dairy products which presented an avenue for expansion of the livestock sector.

The country was supposed to invest in research and innovation to develop more sustainable breeds of livestock, ones that were resilient to climate change and diseases.

Educating farmers with knowledge and best practices would empower them to adopt sustainable approaches.

"Training initiatives that focus on innovative farming techniques, animal welfare and resource management are essential.

"Let us remember that prosperous farmers are not just those who produce more, but those who produce efficiently and sustainably, ensuring their land and resources are preserved for future generations," the VP said.

Climate change continued to present one of the biggest challenges to the sustainable increase in crops, livestock and fisheries production, necessitating greater climate-proofing of agriculture.

VP Chiwenga urged farmers to focus on producing forage crops for livestock feed, invest in water harvesting and saving techniques to sustainably manage resources available for livestock.

Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said climate change was one of the biggest challenges to the sustainable increase in crops, livestock and fisheries production, necessitating greater climate-proofing of agriculture.

"Going forward, a firm foundation has been laid for assured and perennial food sovereignty; increased export growth; enhanced aggregation, value addition and beneficiation; agro-industrialisation; increased employment and the upliftment of standards of living of the predominantly rural population through the Agriculture, Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy.

"Our Vision 2030 of a prosperous and empowered upper middle income society beckons and is achievable," he said.

On livestock, critical wards had been identified and prioritised for feed and water supply while drilling rigs were allocated to provinces according to the number of wards and villages in agro-ecological regions four and five.

Borehole drilling was also underway in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Midlands provinces.