Rwanda: Education Ministry Explains Misallocation of Student Placements

The Ministry of Education has responded to concerns related to the misallocation of students' placements, as some Senior 3 leavers were assigned to government schools that are not aligned with their academic strengths.

Following the release of the O'Level national examination results, several students complained that they were placed in government schools offering subject combinations that they failed.

In an interview with the national broadcaster, Claudette Irere, the State Minister for Education, acknowledged the error, explaining that it arose from a technical weakness in the digital system used by the ministry.

She highlighted that the system allocated students to the nearest schools without considering whether they are aligned with their academic strengths.

"We continuously improve the system. Since we started using it, we have made several adjustments," she said.

She assured the public that the issue will be rectified, noting that there are dedicated teams in each district to address such concerns.

Other concerns

Parents with children in private schools have also raised concerns about students being placed in distant schools. In addition, some students have reported issues with their results, including incorrect names and partial results.

The Ministry of Education has urged those affected to reach out to the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) and other relevant bodies for assistance.