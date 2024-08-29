Rwanda: Football Season Returns - Canal+rwanda Launches New Back to Foot Promo

CANAL+ Rwanda has introduced a new promotion, offering discounts to both new and existing customers. All necessary equipment is now available for Rwf5,000, with installation at an additional Rwf5,000--both at a 50 percent discount. This promotion is valid until September 22.

Guhera kuri uyu wa kabiri, ibiciro byagabanutse! 1. ibikoresho byose, urabibona kuri 5000 FRW na Installation kuri 5000 FRW. 2. Nugura abonema usanganywe urahabwa iminsi 15 ureba amashene yose ya CANAL+. https://t.co/UHVJVeOFeo pic.twitter.com/X67BzpsS8Z-- CANAL+ Rwanda (@CanalPlusRwanda) August 27, 2024

The pay-TV provider now offers four subscription bundles namely Ikaze at Rwf 5,000, Zamuka at Rwf 10,000, Zamuka na Siporo at Rwf 20,000 and Ubuki at Rwf 30,000. These bundles include over 400 channels available in multiple languages, including Kinyarwanda, French, English,Kirundi,L and Swahili.

"With the football season returning, we're excited to offer the best sports content available, including major leagues like the English Premier League, Ligue 1, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Champions League, and Saudi Pro League," said Sophie TCHATCHOUA, the Managing Director of CANAL+ Rwanda, during the promo launch event on Tuesday, August 27.

Additionally, she said, CANAL+ Rwanda introduced a new series 'Kaliza wa Kalisa' which follows a young girl's journey from Rusizi to Kigali.

"Our goal is to make this content accessible to every Rwandan household," she said.

Beyond sports, TCHATCHOUA highlighted the popularity of their other signature shows, "Our reality TV show, Secret Story, has developed a strong following. Additionally, Shuwa Dilu, which premiered in June, has been so successful that we're planning two, three, or even more seasons to keep our viewers satisfied."

CANAL+ Rwanda also rewards its existing customers. Those who renew their current subscription will receive 15 bonus days on the full bouquet. The company continues to expand its offerings, boasting more than 100 in-house and localized channels across 15 languages, covering sports, series, children's programming, and cinema.

Globally, CANAL+ holds exclusive broadcasting rights to a range of major international sports competitions, including the top five European football leagues, the UEFA Champions League, UFC competitions, and Formula 1.

The company also tailors its sports coverage to local markets, offering regional favorites such as the African Cup of Nations, the Basketball Africa League, and more.

Across all its regions, CANAL+ tailors its offerings to meet consumer expectations, adjusting pricing, marketing, and distribution strategies. The company develops linear channel packages and digital options that blend international and local content.

Beyond traditional distribution channels, CANAL+ is expanding its reach by offering content across all screens and platforms. It is forging partnerships with telecom operators, cable and IPTV networks, and Smart TV manufacturers to broaden accessibility.

CANAL+ invests heavily in cutting-edge technology to enhance the customer experience. From its beginnings as a single television channel, the Group has evolved into a global digital platform, offering an app available in around 40 countries with advanced features like replay, on-demand access, and personalized content.

For details on available content or to purchase access bundles, visit: https://www.canalplus-afrique.com/rw/offres-tv