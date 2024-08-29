Rwanda: Massamba's Concert - A Celebration of Rwanda's Rebirth, Cultural Heritage

Renowned Rwandan musician Massamba Intore is two days away from staging his highly-anticipated concert dubbed '30 40 Ubutore' at BK Arena.

The concert will serve as a special occasion to at the same time commemorate Rwanda's 30-year journey of resurgence and pay tribute to Masamba's 40-year personal odyssey.

The concert promises to be a profound celebration of resilience, progress, and cultural heritage.

"The concert will be a testament to the transformative journey of our nation, it is not just a celebration of our collective achievements but also a tribute to the indomitable spirit that has led us here," Massamba told The New Times.

"My personal story intertwines with Rwanda's progress, and this performance is a chance to pass on this legacy to the younger generation."

The veteran musician, 57, also said that he chose to stage his concert at BK Arena as a symbol of Rwanda's progress and international stature.

"The concert will showcase an elevated stage design, state-of-the-art lighting, and impeccable sound quality. BK Arena represents the strides we have made as a nation, it's a venue that embodies our development and our place on the global stage," he emphasized.

This year's concert will be a departure from Massamba's past performances. For the first time, he will take center stage for a long duration, offering a comprehensive journey through his music and experiences.

"The performance will feature a lineup of notable artists, including Ruti, Ariel Wayz, Teta, and Lionel Sentore, who will be traveling from Belgium to join me for this celebration," he said.

The '30 40 Ubutore' iconic concert promises a dynamic live blend of jazz, blues, and traditional Rwandan melodies, reflecting Massamba's deep-rooted appreciation for these genres.

"I have always valued live performance, there is a unique connection with the audience that's irreplaceable. I will be performing all my songs live, engaging with the crowd, and making sure they are part of this experience. It is about creating a shared emotional space and celebrating our journey together," he noted.

Massamba's commitment to live performance underscores his belief in the power of direct interaction with the audience.

The energy exchange between the performer and the audience is magical, it is about giving them what they need and experiencing their love and support firsthand, he said.

Looking ahead, the musician envisions taking this concert to other significant locations connected to his journey, including Belgium. With a goal of extending the legacy and inspiring future generations.

"We have overcome so much, and now it's our responsibility to ensure that these cultural treasures and values are preserved and passed on," he said.

As the world evolves and new challenges emerge, Massamba remains dedicated to reinforcing Rwandan culture and values through his art.

"Our battle today is for development and cultural preservation, this concert is a way to honor our past, celebrate our present, and inspire the future," he said.

Gates will be open from 4 p.m. for Masamba's highly anticipated concert, which will commence at 6 p.m. and run until 11 p.m.

Ticket are up for grabs at Rwf 5,000 for students, Rwf 10,000 for regular admission, Rwf 15,000 for early birds, Rwf 20,000 for VIPs, and Rwf 35,000 for VVIPs.

With a repertoire so extensive that even two hours might not suffice, Massamba's concert promises an unforgettable experience, rich with emotion, history, and cultural pride.