Rwanda: School Feeding Campaigns Reduce Dropout Rates, Spurs Community Engagement

The 2023 Education statistical yearbook shows that the school feeding program has made 'significant' strides in reducing dropout rates in primary schools. Since 2021, the dropout rate in primary education has decreased from 9.4 per cent in 2020 to 6.4 per cent in 2022.

Minister of State for Education Claudette Irere told The New Times that school feeding is not the only factor contributing to this success, but it is undoubtedly a significant one.

"The government, alongside local authorities, has been actively mobilising parents through door-to-door campaigns to ensure their children attend school. This collective effort has helped make a substantial difference," she explained.

ALSO READ: School feeding programme budget rises to Rwf 90 billion: what it means

With the proportion of students benefiting from school feeding programs having increased from 23 per cent in 2020 to 92.8 per cent in 2023, the percentage of schools providing meals to students also saw substantial growth, climbing from 60.1 per cent to 87.4 per cent over the same period.

As the new academic year approaches, the focus remains on maintaining and improving these gains. According to MINEDUC, the core structure of the school feeding program will remain unchanged, but schools are encouraged to be innovative in how they utilize contributions to diversify student meals.

According to MINEDUC, a total of Rwf 231 million has been committed through this program so far, with Rwf 58 million already received.

"The challenge is not just about feeding students but ensuring they receive nutritious and varied diets. One of the key initiatives driving this effort is 'Dusangire Lunch campaign', which encourages individuals, both within Rwanda and abroad, to contribute to the school feeding program," said Irere.

ALSO READ: Over Rwf 20 million raised for school feeding scheme

"The campaign highlights how small donations can have a big impact. For instance, parents of primary school children are asked to contribute just Rwf975 per term, totaling less than 3,000 francs per year. This amount is equivalent to the cost of a cup of coffee, yet it can feed a child for an entire year."

Dusangire Lunch offers multiple avenues for contribution, making it easy for anyone to get involved. Through mobile money platforms like Momo pay, donors can contribute directly to a specific student's meals or to a general school fund.

Each student in Rwanda has a unique code, which can be used by anyone wishing to support their school feeding. Schools also have codes, allowing donors to contribute to the institution they attended or wish to support.

"The campaign has partnered with platforms like Vuba Vuba, where people can top up their orders with donations for school meals. This initiative allows individuals to contribute to the general fund, which is then managed by Mineduc to support schools in need."

Also read: Rwandans abroad to support national school feeding programme

While primary schools have seen notable progress, the situation in secondary schools remains more complex. The factors influencing student retention in secondary education are different, and school feeding alone is not a comprehensive solution. Nonetheless, the success in primary schools offers hope and a model that can be adapted and expanded, said Irere.

"The challenge extends beyond merely providing meals; it also involves engaging parents and the community, as only 65 per cent of parents participate in funding the school feeding program."

Charles Mutazihana, a Principal at Kigali Parents Primary School said that to get more families involved, they advocate by showing parents the benefits of school meals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We used to allow parents to pack food for their children, but now we are focusing on encouraging all students to partake in the school-provided meals," he said.

"Every school meal is more than just nourishment; it is a crucial partner in a child's education. By promoting school meals and educating parents on their benefits, we are not only meeting nutritional needs but also fostering each child's potential. Since the program's inception, we've seen students become more active and engaged in their classes."

He also said that the school changes the menu frequently to ensure a diverse and balanced diet, and they also source ingredients from local markets, striving to use the best available resources to fight malnutrition.

To contribute to 'DusangireLunch', dial *182*3*10# and follow the prompts. Only Rwf 1,000 feeds a child for the whole trimester and Rwf 3,000 feeds a child for the whole school year.