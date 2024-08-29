Uganda: Golf - Rwanda's Nsabimana Gears Up for Uganda Open

28 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Budding Rwandan golfer Aloys Nsabimana says he is looking forward to winning the 2024 Uganda Open Golf Championship.

Nsabimana, who will be making his third appearance in the international competition, maintains that his aim is to lift the ultimate trophy.

He and his brother, Celestine, are leaving for Kampala on August 28th for the golf tournament.

"We have big expectations to do well. For me in particular, I want to win the laurel," he told Times Sport.

"Preparations have been good so far for us. It is going to be my third appearance at the competition. In 2022, I finished 22nd and Last year I was 9th. I hope to win it this time," he added.

In all, 150 golfers from different countries in Africa will participate in the Uganda Open which will take place from August 28 to September 7.

The competition will be held in two categories--the amateurs competition from August 28 to August 31 and the professionals from September 3 to September 7.

