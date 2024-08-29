Rwanda: Photos - Miss Rwanda 2020 Nishimwe to Wed Michael Tesfay On December 29

28 August 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Emmanuel Gatera

Miss Rwanda 2020 Naomie Nishimwe and long-time fiancé Michael Tesfay have scheduled their wedding on December 29.

In February, the beauty queen and model had tentatively said that their wedding would take place in December, but she did not reveal the exact dates until she announced the development via her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 28.

This comes eight months after the two officially got engaged as they were celebrating two years dating.

"We're excited to that our wedding dates are set, and we can't wait to share this special moment with all of you!. Save the date you know what it is," Naomi captioned pictures with her fiancé who was also collaborated on the Instagram post.

Tesfay and Naomie were first reported to be dating in early 2022 before making their relationship public via their social media a few months later, sharing photos of them together with captions of romance.

Naomie will be the fourth beauty queen to get married since 2009, after Grace Bahati, Aurore Mutesi Kayibanda and Elsa Iradukunda who tied the knot with former Miss Rwanda organiser Dieudonné Ishimwe, widely known as Prince Kid.

Born in Toronto, Canada, to Ethiopian parents, Naomi's fiancé moved to kigali in 2021 after completing his studies and joined the Rotary Club of Kigali Virunga where he actively plays his part in the club's initiatives.

He is currently working closely with the Ministry of Health to set up a Tele-mental health line for Rwandans.

