South Africa: Nzimande Calls for Urgent Need to Transform South Africa's Science Landscape

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, Professor Blade Nzimande, has called on the National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI) to convene a summit to discuss transformation within South Africa's national system of innovation (NSI).

Speaking in Pretoria at the launch of the 2024 Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Indicators Report, Nzimande said that the summit should bring together stakeholders to address the remaining barriers to achieving a fully transformed innovation system.

Despite the report highlighting increases in the numbers of women and Black academic staff at higher education institutions in South Africa, the Minister said there is still much room for improvement.

"We must recognise the ongoing challenges in transforming our STI landscape. We need to ensure that our NSI truly reflects the demographics of our nation, particularly in terms of race, class and gender," he added.

According to the report, university enrolments in South Africa increased by 12% between 2012 and 2021, with a 41% rise in the number of graduates.

Black African academic staff representation rose to 43%, marking substantial progress in gender and racial equity.

Meanwhile, scientific publications increased from 3 693 in 2000 to 27 208 in 2022, securing a global share of one percent.

Diversity among authors has also improved significantly, with the percentage of women authors rising from 32% in 2005 to 45% in 2022, and contributions from black academics growing from under 15% to over 52%.

The Minister said the ongoing transformation of the NSI is about ensuring that the benefit of innovation is shared equitably across society.

This includes enhancing access to science and technology education for young people from working-class and poor backgrounds to ensure they can become future scientists and innovators.

However, he said the positive increases in university enrolments and graduates, coupled with the growing representation of women and Black African academic staff, were testament to government's commitment to building a more equitable and inclusive scientific community.

The National Research Foundation, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last week, said that, among 4 212 rated researchers in South Africa, Black South Africans account for 38%.

Nzimande believes this was testimony to the commitment to transform the country's research landscape.

The STI report, titled 'Measuring science, technology and innovation to guide their contribution to socio-economic development', highlights South Africa's advancements and the challenges that remain.

Commissioned by NACI, the report provides data and insights that inform policy decisions by government, helping to shape strategies aimed at improving the country's STI landscape.

The report reveals that South Africa invested R2.4 billion in national research infrastructure and R1.2 billion in the National Equipment Programme, strengthening research capabilities across the country.

The nation's e-Government Development Index improved from 0.49 in 2012 to 0.74 in 2022, with its global ranking jumping from 101 to 65 out of 193 countries, reflecting significant progress in digital inclusion.

Manufacturing exports increased by 11.7% between 2021 and 2022, with medium and high technology (MHT) exports showing strong growth.

The sector saw a notable rise in patent filings and publications in emerging technologies, including digitalisation and nanotechnology, indicating a robust commitment to innovation.

The report identified ongoing challenges, including low research and development (R&D) intensity, declining international patent applications, and reduced venture capital investment.

South Africa's patenting activity has declined significantly over the past few years.

Domestic patents granted decreased from 694 in 2019 to 513 in 2022, while patent applications abroad dropped from 1 457 in 2020 to 968 in 2022.

Additionally, patents granted by the European Patent Office decreased from 80 in 2020 to 38 in 2022.

However, there was a slight increase in patents granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office, from 125 in 2021 to 150 in 2022.

"As we move forward, it is imperative that we make targeted and sustainable policy, institutional, and resource interventions to address the challenges identified in the 2024 STI Indicators Report. Our goal is to place science, technology, and innovation at the core of South Africa's national development agenda, the Minister.

CEO of NACI, Dr Mlungisi Cele, underscored the importance of addressing these challenges with a comprehensive strategy.