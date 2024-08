Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje has denied businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu bail, in the case in which they allegedly used false documents to win a US$9,2 million tender to install street lights in Harare.

Mr Mambanje said the two were facing a serious offence and there were high chances that they may abscond as they were men of means.

The pair will return to court on September 12 for routine remand.