Somalia Nears Major Oil Exploration Milestone Following Strategic Agreement With Turkey

The federal government of Somalia has unveiled that it is nearing the final stage of exploration and potential oil drilling, a significant development anticipated to reshape the nation's economic landscape.

This pivotal announcement, made by the Minister of Petroleum and Minerals, Dr. Abdirsaaq Omar Mohamed, signals the culmination of a strategic agreement between Somalia and Turkey.

Somalia is in the concluding phase of its exploration efforts for oil, with preparations for potential drilling set to begin in early 2025. Dr. Mohamed disclosed that a Turkish vessel is scheduled to arrive in September to carry out the final survey of prospective drilling sites.

This survey marks a critical step before actual drilling operations commence, aiming to assess the viability and potential yield of Somalia's untapped oil reserves.

The Turkish vessel is expected to arrive in Somalia in September 2024, with official drilling operations slated to start in early 2025. This timeline underscores the rapid progression of Somalia's oil exploration ambitions.

The surveys and subsequent drilling will take place in various prospective oil fields across Somalia. While specific locations have not yet been disclosed, the strategic agreement with Turkey is set to guide the exploration activities.

This move is part of Somalia's broader strategy to harness its natural resources and boost its economic development. The exploration and potential extraction of oil are anticipated to significantly contribute to the nation's economic growth, creating new revenue streams and job opportunities. Additionally, Somalia's forthcoming membership in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is expected to enhance its energy sector further, fostering greater international collaboration and expertise.

The final survey, conducted by the Turkish vessel, will utilize advanced technology to assess the geological and commercial viability of the oil reserves. The data collected will inform the subsequent drilling operations, which are planned to commence in early 2025.