Uganda: Father Loses Three Children in Tragic Drowning Incident

29 August 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Fred Ssewajje

The mother of the children had left them in the care of their father but the latter also went to the trading centre

Police in Kyankwanzi District are investigating a tragic drowning incident that claimed the lives of three young children in Biroboka Cell, Kyankwanzi Town Council.

The deceased have been identified as Sylvia Bambozo, 8, Alex Mugwanya, 6, and Oliva Namuli, 3.

They were all children of Patrick Ssekiziyivu, a resident of Biroboka Cell, who had relocated with his family three years ago from Buswabwera Village, Byerima Sub-county, Kyankwanzi District, where he worked as a shamba boy for Petero Tumushabe.

According to a statement released by Wamala Region Police spokesperson Rachael Kawala, on 24/08/2024, the children's mother, Noor Nambozo, had gone to their former home in Byerima Village to attend to some domestic chores, leaving the children in the care of their father.

"On August 28, the children's father left them alone and went to Lubiri Trading Centre in Kyankwanzi District to visit a friend, leaving them without a caretaker," Kawala said.

"Preliminary findings indicate that while at Lubiri Trading Centre, Ssekiziyivu received news that his children had drowned in a dam located on the farm of Petero Tumushabe in Biroboka Cell."

"Our task team responded to the scene, which has been examined and documented. We urge parents and guardians to be vigilant and cautious, and to never leave children unattended, even for a short time," the statement reads.

