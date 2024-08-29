Uganda: Kasese Schools Struggle With Critical Shortages of Facilities, Affecting Learning and Sanitation

Primary schools in Kasese District's Bukonzo West Constituency, particularly in the sub-counties of Kitholho, Isango, and Nyakiyumbu, are facing severe shortages of essential facilities such as latrine stances and desks.

This shortage is significantly affecting both sanitation standards and academic performance in the region, impacting government-aided and non-aided primary schools alike.

Currently, each government-aided school in these sub-counties has only three makeshift latrine stances, which are inadequate for the large number of pupils and teachers.

The scarcity of proper sanitary facilities has created unsanitary conditions, making it challenging for students and staff to maintain hygiene, and has disrupted the learning environment.

During the commissioning of new classroom blocks at Kathembo, Kamukumbi, and Kitalikibi primary schools, head teachers expressed their concerns over the lack of essential facilities.

Mugisa Batholomew, head teacher at Kathembo Primary School, stated, "Due to the limited number of latrine stances, pupils and teachers often face difficulties meeting their sanitary needs."

Kiiza George, head teacher at Kisabu Primary School, also highlighted the dire conditions, saying, "Our pupils study in dilapidated structures filled with dust, and inadequate seating poses health risks. We are also struggling with a shortage of teachers."

Addressing these issues, Resident District Commissioner Lt. Joe Walusimbi assured the head teachers that the government is committed to improving the situation.

He announced that the government has allocated shs1.2 billion for the construction and renovation of classroom blocks in over twenty government-aided and non-aided primary schools across Kasese District.

Lt. Walusimbi's announcement brings hope to the affected schools, marking a crucial step towards creating better educational environments for pupils and teachers in the region.