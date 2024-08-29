Uganda: Opposition MPs Turn Parliament Into Stage for NUP Showdown

In a spectacular display of political theatrics, Uganda's Opposition MPs have transformed the regional parliamentary sitting in Gulu into a riveting drama of epic proportions.

What started as a debate over a Private Member's Bill has swiftly escalated into a high-stakes production where the National Unity Platform (NUP) seems to be the main antagonist in a script penned by internal discord.

Democratic Party's Richard Lumu has valiantly introduced a Bill that proposes Opposition MPs elect their own Leader of Opposition and Chief Opposition Whip. The aim?

To make the process less of a popularity contest among party elites and more of a democratic exercise.

Cue dramatic gasps and urgent whispers among the Opposition benches, as if the very fabric of their unity was being torn asunder.

Enter Speaker Anita Among, whose support for Lumu's Bill is being interpreted as a cunning plot to topple the current opposition leadership.

One might almost believe she's cast herself as the villain in this political soap opera. Among has dismissed the insinuations with the same enthusiasm as a game show host announcing the next round: "Much as we are sitting in Gulu, this is a normal sitting. There is no fight."

Welcome to Gulu CityRegional Parliament sittingThe game is 10:0 banange pic.twitter.com/A5M4Tu7yrw-- Abed Bwanika (@AbedBwanika) August 28, 2024

Clearly, a "normal sitting" involves intense scrutiny, fierce debates, and a generous sprinkle of political drama.

Meanwhile, Denis Oneka from Kitgum Municipality, ever the voice of reason, has delivered an impassioned soliloquy on the sanctity of the Northern Regional Sitting.

He suggests that discussing leadership selection at such a venue is akin to using the grand stage of the Royal Shakespeare Theatre for a high school production.

"This motion can be raised when we are back at Parliament, not at Regional level," Oneka proclaimed, lamenting the fact that the Northern Region's debut on the parliamentary stage is overshadowed by internal squabbles.

In the other corner, National Unity Platform's Michael Kakembo is playing the hero's role, advocating for Lumu's motion with the fervor of a crusader fighting for democratic principles.

Kakembo is clearly the knight in shining armor, battling against the dark forces of factionalism and 'ownership' that supposedly plague the Opposition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What is wrong with that?" Kakembo questions, as if he's asking why the sky is blue. "I am standing here to second this motion in good faith."

Naturally, his good faith is expected to solve all the Opposition's woes and restore harmony.

As the drama unfolds, it's evident that the Opposition MPs have perfected the art of turning internal disagreements into a theatrical spectacle.

The outcome of Lumu's Bill is less about enhancing democratic processes and more about which faction will hold the spotlight.

Will they emerge from this performance united and strengthened, or will the final act reveal a fractured opposition, all too eager to move on to the next episode in their never-ending saga of political intrigue?

Only time will tell in this gripping political drama.