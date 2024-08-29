Egypt: Somali, Turkish Ambassadors Discuss Bilateral Relations in Cairo

Cairo, Egypt — Ali Abdi Aware, Somalia's Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, met with Turkey's Ambassador to Egypt, Salih Mutlu SEN, in Cairo to discuss the strengthening of ties between their nations.

During the meeting, Ambassador SEN extended his congratulations to Ambassador Aware on his recent appointment as Somalia's ambassador to Egypt, highlighting the importance of diplomatic relations between Somalia and Turkey.

In a separate development, Ambassador Aware also received Ambassador Abdulaziz Almadar of Saudi Arabia at the Somali Embassy in Cairo.

The visit was described as a courtesy call, during which the ambassadors engaged in discussions aimed at enhancing the diplomatic relations between Somalia and Saudi Arabia.

Both meetings underscored the ongoing efforts to foster cooperation not only bilaterally but also within the broader context of Arab unity, with both pairs of ambassadors emphasizing the promotion of Arab cooperation as a key agenda item.