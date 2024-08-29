Somalia Arrests Hospital Directors Over Call for VAT Exemption for Health

29 August 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali government has arrested the directors of four major hospitals in Mogadishu for refusing to fully implement a newly imposed 5% sales tax on businesses within the capital, officials confirmed.

The directors from Shaafi, Kalkaal, Somali Sudanese, and Mogadishu Hospital were detained following their public opposition to the value-added tax (VAT) on healthcare services, arguing for an exemption for public health facilities.

Lawmaker Abdirahman Abdirahman Abdishakur reported that the hospital administrators were held for three days before being released after extensive negotiations.

Abdishakur also highlighted the irony that government-run hospitals like Banadir and Martini, which are supposed to offer free services, have started charging patients due to financial constraints, further complicating the healthcare situation in the city.

The arrests have sparked a debate on the balance between fiscal policy and public welfare, especially in a nation where access to healthcare remains a critical issue.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.