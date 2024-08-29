Ethiopia: UNHCR, Ethiopia Unveil New Refugee Site in Amhara Amid Escalating Security Concerns

Addis Abeba — The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), jointly with Ethiopia's Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS), has established a new refugee site in Ethiopia's Amhara region, which has received nearly 3,000 Sudanese refugees following the closure of the Kumer and Awlala camps due to security concerns.

According to UNHCR, the new site, named Aftit, is located in the Amhara region and is designed to accommodate up to 12,500 individuals. The agency noted that security measures at the site have been enhanced in coordination with local authorities and the host community.

"Following the closure of the Kumer and Awlala sites, the efficient coordination with Ethiopian authorities and partners allowed us to swiftly identify the new site and begin the work of setting up essential services," said Andrew Mbogori, UNHCR Representative in Ethiopia. "This will allow refugees to find stability and rebuild their lives in a safer environment, with the generous support from the host community."

UNHCR indicates that despite heavy rains complicating movements in the region, development of the Aftit site continues. The agency, along with Ethiopia's Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS) and other partners, is working to ensure basic services are available for refugee families.

This relocation follows a series of challenges faced by Sudanese refugees in Ethiopia.

In May 2024, UNHCR reported that nearly 1,000 refugees left the Kumer and Awlala sites due to security concerns and inadequate services.

UNHCR notes that Ethiopia currently hosts approximately 1.1 million refugees and asylum seekers, primarily from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea, and Sudan.