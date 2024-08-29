Eritrea: ECA Delegation Met and Held Talks With Senior Government Officials

Asmara — The delegation from the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), led by Mr. Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the Commission, met with and held discussions with Mr. Nesredin Mohammed-Saleh, Minister of Trade and Industry; Mr. Tesfay Gebreselasie, Minister of Land, Water, and Environment; and Mr. Alem Kibreab, Director General of Mining.

Briefing the delegation, Minister Nesredin highlighted that although Eritrea has vast resources, it has not yet achieved significant export opportunities. He also expressed readiness to work in collaboration with Commission in developing processed products.

Minister Tesfay Gebreselasie provided an extensive briefing to the delegation, noting that while many countries are facing severe challenges due to climate change, Eritrea has made exemplary achievements by constructing strategic dams. He expressed readiness to collaborate with the Commission on proper waste and water management, as well as human resource development.

Mr. Alem Kibreab mentioned that the primary challenge in Africa, particularly in the Horn of Africa, is energy supply. He noted that Eritrea is addressing this challenge by developing renewable and geothermal energy sources.

Mr. Claver Gatete, Executive Secretary of the Commission, stated that implementing development programs through loans from regional and global financial institutions is contributing to increased poverty in many African countries. He praised Eritrea's achievements in priority sectors, including solar, geothermal, and wind energy, agriculture, trade, and statistics, through the mobilization of its resources and human capacity, suggesting it could serve as a model for other African countries.

The ECA delegation also visited to Eritrea visited various developmental sites in the Southern Region including the Gergera Dam and its associated infrastructure, as well as the solar power system and agricultural activities in the area.