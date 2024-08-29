Egypt: FM Lauds Historic Ties Binding Egypt, Indonesia

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty discussed during a phone call Thursday with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi historical bilateral ties binding Egypt and Indonesia.

The foreign minister lauded relations between Egypt and Indonesia, asserting Egypt's keenness on boosting bilateral ties, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Abu Zeid said.

Abdelatty expressed Egypt's interest in holding a joint ministerial committee as soon as possible in Cairo, pointing out to the importance of this step in promoting bilateral ties, said the spokesman.

Abdelatty lauded the volume of trade between Egypt and Indonesia which exceeds dlrs 1 bn, adding that Egypt is looking forward to increasing economic and investment cooperation between both countries, via activating and encouraging the role of the private sector, he added.

He urged Indonesian companies to benefit from the promising investment opportunities in the Egyptian economy, the spokesman said.

Both sides tackled the importance of boosting tourism exchange between Egypt and Indonesia and benefiting from the direct airlines launched from Cairo to Jakarta in 2023, he added.

The call tackled issues related to the global financial system, the spokesman said, adding that both sides accentuated the importance of moving towards reforming the global financial system and global governance to handle with the geopolitical crises and the priorities of sustainable development, said the spokesman.

The call took up the latest developments of the crisis in Gaza and the series escalation witnessed in the region due to the repercussions of the current war, the spokesman added.

The two ministers condemned Israeli practices and violations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, he said.

Both sides agreed on the importance of continued coordination and consultations, with a view to boosting bilateral cooperation in the various domains, in addition to exchanging view points on the international and regional issues of mutual interest, according to the spokesman.

MENA