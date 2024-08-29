Kenya: President Ruto Forms Selection Panels for SRC, IPOA, CAJ, NGEC Chair, Members

29 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — President William Ruto has formed selection panels for the recruitment of Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ), the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) chairpersons and members.

Head of Public service Felix Koskei on Thursday stated that the selection panels will oversee the recruitment process of new nominees.

"These selection panels were appointed in accordance with nominations from professional bodies, organisations, institutions, and State Offices that constitute the statutory membership of selection panels for recruitment to the specific Constitutional Commissions and Independent Offices," he said.

The public service Boss noted that the selection panels will ensure a smooth transition process as State Officers appointed to serve in the four constitutional commissions and offices for a period of six years come to an end.

"In that regard, and to facilitate the transition within the said bodies, His Excellency the President has today constituted the requisite Selection Panels for the recruitment of nominees for appointment as Chairpersons and Members to the Commissions and Offices," he stated.

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) selection panel shall consist of 8 members including Joshua Wambua ,Patrick Mtange,Monica Sifuna,Quresha Abdullahi,Amos Gathecha,Mary Kimonye,Lawrence Kibet and Samuel Kaumba.

Those appointed in the Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) selection panel include Edwin Makori, Jena Jalenga, Jasper Mbiuki, Suzan Chelagat, Patrick Wamoto, and Joan Machayo.

The 8 members of the National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) selection panel are Florence Nyole,Timothy Odongo, Lerina Kariringah, Linda Musumba ,Janet Kung'u, Maimuna Mwaidau, Rueben Chirchir, and Mary Mwiandi.

Arthur Osiya,Justice Msagha Mbogholi ,Joyce Nyabuti ,Monica Wanjiru ,Raymond Nyeris and Caroline Naikena were also handpicked to govern the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) selection panel.

Koskei therefore urged members of the public to present their memoranda on the suitability of all the candidates who will be shortlisted by the respective selection panels to serve in the various commissions and offices.

State officers appointed as chairperson or members of the constitutional commissions and offices serve for a period of six years on non renewable contract term basis.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.