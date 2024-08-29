South Africa: DA Celebrates Sweeping By-Election Victories

press release

These victories are more than just electoral successes; they are a powerful vote of confidence in the DA's policies, leadership, and our commitment to saving South Africa. - John Steenhuisen

The DA is proud to announce our significant victories in seven by-elections held across the country yesterday. These results are a clear indication of the trust that South Africans place in the DA as a party committed to delivering effective governance and improving the lives of all citizens.

In the Western Cape, we successfully secured victories in Cederberg, Cape Town, and Stellenbosch. In the North West, the DA won the ward in Madibeng, and in Gauteng, we triumphed in wards in both Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Our growth in Gauteng is particularly noteworthy:

In Ward 92, Tshwane, the DA grew from 33.6% in 2021 to 59.17% in 2024.

In Ward 89, Johannesburg, our support increased from 68.1% in 2021 to 96.34% in 2024.

In Ward 87, Johannesburg, we grew from 65.2% in 2021 to 83.17% in 2024.

In the Western Cape, the DA retained all three wards, with significant growth in each:

In Ward 2, Cederberg, we surged from 15.96% in 2021 to 40.58% in 2024.

In Ward 17, Stellenbosch, our support grew from 74.81% in 2021 to 96.28% in 2024.

In Ward 58, Cape Town, we increased our share from 84.44% in 2021 to 98.32% in 2024.

We extend our congratulations to our newly elected councillors. We are confident in their ability to implement the DA's mandate for clean governance and quality service delivery in their respective wards.

These victories are more than just electoral successes; they are a powerful vote of confidence in the DA's policies, leadership, and our commitment to saving South Africa. Whether on a national level, where we fulfill our promise to govern in the best interest of the country, or at the local level, where we consistently demonstrate that where we govern, we govern well, to the benefit of all people.

We thank all residents who voted for us and played a part in these important victories. Together, we will continue to work towards a better future for South Africa.