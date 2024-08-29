Kenya: Mombasa Cement CEO Hasmukh Patel Dies After Short Illness

29 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Mombasa — Hasmukh Patel, the owner of Mombasa Cement, passed on while being rushed to a private hospital in Nyali.

Tudor MCA Samir Bhalo, who is also a close family member, confirmed the report.

"Today at around 1pm, we lost Mr Hasmukh Patel, the CEO of Mombasa Cement. He was just ill for about two days. He died on the way to hospital. We will update you on the funeral arrangements," said Bhalo.

The body of the businesman has been moved to Pandya Memorial Hospital, Mombasa.

Patel was known for running several charity projects in Mombasa, Kilifi and Kwale counties.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.