Mozambique: Renamo Promises to Rehabilitate Main North-South Highway

Maputo — Sunil Randasse, delegate of Kampfumo municipal district, in Maputo city, for Mozambique'se main opposition party, Renamo, has promised that, if his party wins the presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections, scheduled for 9 October, it will rehabilitate the country's main north-south highway (EN1).

Speaking to potential voters, on Wednesday, at Maputo's Mercado do Povo ("People's Market'), Randasse said that "we want the national road to be in good condition and, in addition, for there to be an alternative national road. This is in our manifesto.'

He also said that Renamo will introduce free education from first grade to twelfth grade, so that every Mozambican citizen has access to education.

"Our government will allow any citizen, any child, to have access to education until they complete secondary school. We're talking about first to twelfth grade', he said.

Randasse also promised that his party will invest in agriculture with a view to increasing productivity and improving family incomes.

"We want agriculture to be more than just subsistence or family farming. We want agriculture to be mechanized and with a processing industry. The industrialization of agriculture could reduce the waste of production due to the lack of a processing and conservation mechanism', he said.

"We don't want our products to continue to rot in our backyards. We don't want our oranges to rot, but to be turned into juice for our children', he added.

The absence of Renamo's leader and presidential candidate, Ossufo Momade, continues to be a major problem for the party. Since the campaign started last Saturday, he has not yet shown his face to the public. He was last seen in public in the central province of Tete, during the pre-election campaign.

On Wednesday the Renamo spokesperson, Marcial Macome, claimed that Momade is out of the country on a political mission. He gave no details of this mission, and did not even say which country the Renamo leader is visiting.

Macome categorically denied that Momade is undergoing medical treatment abroad. He insisted that Momade is in good health, and will soon join the election campaign