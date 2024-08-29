Mozambique: Academic Exchange Between Mozambique and Malawi Strengthens Ties

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi believes that the academic exchange between Mozambique and Malawi plays a relevant role for the strengthening of diplomatic and commercial ties.

According to Nyusi, who was speaking in Lilongwe, on Wednesday, at a ceremony in which he was awarded an Honorary Directorate in International Affairs and Diplomacy by the University of Malawi (UNIMA), "this act reaffirms the conviction that the bilateral ties between Mozambique and Malawi are not only special, but also unbreakable and are being closely followed by academia and the two peoples.'

"Our economic diplomacy has been making it possible to obtain additional resources and more business opportunities to finance Mozambique's development', he added.

The award is in recognition of Nyusi's service to the people of Mozambique, the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and beyond.

The President explained that the good relations that his government has created over the course of his two terms in office have been decisive in Mozambique receiving international support to fight Islamist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado.

"At the level of the region and Africa, our friendly stance, without distinction, meant that Mozambique received military contingents from the Southern African Development Community (SAMIM) and Rwanda, to help us in our fight against terrorist aggression based on extremism', he said.

He also said that his government also reestablished international confidence so that cooperation partners would fund the Mozambican economy.

"We have reestablished the trust of international partners, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, since the country had taken on debts outside the procedures established in terms of transparency', he explained (a reference to the illegal debts of over two billion dollars incurred by the government of his predecessor, Armando Guebuza).

Weeks ago, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera was also awarded an Honorary Doctorate in International Cooperation for Development, in Maputo, by the Joaquim Chissano University (UJC) as a result of his capacity to present a strategic approach to governance in the medium and long term for the development of his country and others in the region.