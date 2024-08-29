Mozambique: Promises to Boost Tsangano Agriculture

29 August 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Tsangano — Daniel Chapo, the candidate of Mozambique's ruling Frelimo Party for the presidential election scheduled for 9 October, promised that, if he wins, he will bring agricultural mechanization to the fertile district of Tsangano, in the central province of Tete.

"Frelimo and I, we are the solution to the problems of the Mozambican people and of Tsangano', he declared, at a rally in Banga, a locality a few kilometres from Tsangano town. "We know the concerns of Mozambicans, and the problems they face, and we are prepared to work together to solve these concerns. If anyone else comes along and says they know the problems of the people, they're lying'.

Chapo said that Tsangano has the potential for large scale agricultural production, which could provide surpluses for domestic food production, and for export to neighbouring Malawi.

But that, he stressed, would depend on mechanization, and the introduction of processing industries. He believed these industries would create large numbers of jobs for young Mozambicans.

Chapo promised to invest in technical and professional training to provide young people with the knowledge and skills needed for successful income generating initiatives. The training schools he planned would produce carpenters, electricians and metalworkers "who will work here in Tsangano and solve concrete problems'.

"We shall bring small and large industries to the agricultural sector here in Tsangano', he pledged. "I know that Tsangano has good conditions for production, and we want to create conditions to increase production'.

Earlier in the day, in Mutarara district, Chapo promised that he will be "implacable' in the fight against corruption. He described corruption as an evil that holds up development, and benefits a handful of people to the detriment of the majority.

