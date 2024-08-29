Rwanda: Rubavu Port Opens for Pilot Phase

Rubavu port has been opened for the pilot phase of operations, beginning with the cargo terminal.

The pilot phase, which began on June 1, 2024, has been "progressing well," according to officials from Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA).

The agency is currently in the process of finding a private operator to manage the port.

Located in Nyamyumba Sector, Rubavu District, the facility was completed in December 2023. Currently, RTDA, in collaboration with the Rwanda National Police-Marine Unit, is overseeing operations during the test phase.

Official data from RTDA indicate that the project cost of Rubavu Port amounts to $7.8 million (more than Rwf10 billion).

The Rubavu Port is poised to enhance tourism and cross-border trade between Rwanda and the DR Congo.

Cargo handling of loading, offloading, and docking are some of the services being delivered at the port, marking a significant milestone in the transportation sector.

The opening of Rubavu Port is expected to significantly boost business and navigation on Lake Kivu.

Local traders have already begun to benefit from the improved facilities, allowing for comfortable transportation of goods to Bukavu and Goma cities in DR Congo.

"We have seen significant changes from the old port," said Jean Dusengimana, 56, a resident of Nyamasheke District.

"We load cargo very comfortably; boat docking is now easier. Before the new port, we could not sleep out of fear that our goods would be stolen.

"But the new port is safer and it's modern. It is my first time to witness a modern port like this," said Dusengimana, who thanked the country's leadership for building critical infrastructure.

With a capacity to accommodate 1.4 million passengers annually, the port features two cargo vessels, each capable of carrying 500 deadweight tonnage (DWT) and measuring 60 meters in length. The port covers a surface of two hectares.

It is one of four ports which were planned to be built at Lake Kivu under the National Strategic Transformation (NST1), a seven-year government plan which ended in June.

The other three ports are Rusizi, under construction, Karongi, and Nkora, which is planned for construction.

Once complete, the ports are expected to ease the transport of goods between Rwanda and DR Congo through Lake Kivu.