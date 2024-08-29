Kenya: Jubilee Declares Sh2 Interim Dividend As Profit Hits Sh2.5bn

Nairobi — Jubilee Holdings has announced an interim dividend of Sh2 per share after its net profit jumped to Sh2.5 billion in the half year ended June 30, 2024.

In a similar period last year, the insurer posted a Sh2 billion profit after tax.

The revenue growth was primarily driven by strong sales, claims control, and technology in the life and health segments.

"As we move forward, we will continue to capitalize on our solid financial foundation and broaden our product offerings to maintain this positive trajectory," Jubilee Holdings Limited Chairman Zul Abdul said.

"We are confident that Jubilee Holdings is well-positioned to conclude the year on a high note, further enhancing shareholder value and solidifying our leadership in the industry," Abdul added.

Likewise, it's balance sheet expanded from Sh191 billion to Sh202 billion in the review period.

"The Asset Management business has also shown significant expansion, with the introduction of new products and branches, pushing retail Assets Under Management (AUM) to the KES 4 billion mark."