Egypt, FAO Discuss Rural Women Economic Empowerment Projects

29 August 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsi met Thursday 29/8/2024 with FAO Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa AbdulHakim Elwaer to discuss joint projects, especially that on improved livelihoods, nutrition and empowerment of rural women and that is being implemented in Menya governorate.

The project targets 2,000 families living across 10 villages - included in the Decent Life initiative aimed at developing the countryside - by creating 2,000 direct jobs and 2,000 seasonal jobs for women, youth and disabled individuals.

The meeting also tackled possible cooperation between the FAO and the Rural Crafts Support Fund which can benefit from the organization's experience to enhance the quality of service delivered to beneficiaries.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.