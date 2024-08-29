Egypt, FAO Discuss Rural Women Economic Empowerment Projects

Minister of Social Solidarity Maya Morsi met Thursday 29/8/2024 with FAO Regional Representative for the Near East and North Africa AbdulHakim Elwaer to discuss joint projects, especially that on improved livelihoods, nutrition and empowerment of rural women and that is being implemented in Menya governorate.

The project targets 2,000 families living across 10 villages - included in the Decent Life initiative aimed at developing the countryside - by creating 2,000 direct jobs and 2,000 seasonal jobs for women, youth and disabled individuals.

The meeting also tackled possible cooperation between the FAO and the Rural Crafts Support Fund which can benefit from the organization's experience to enhance the quality of service delivered to beneficiaries.