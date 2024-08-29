Egypt: PM Highlights Sisi's Commitment to Palestinian Cause

Egypt's Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli said that the recent meetings and contacts President Abdel Fattah El Sisi held with various international leaders clearly reflect Egypt's steadfast position on the Palestinian cause.

The prime minister added that President Sisi consistently underscores the importance of making every effort to address the evolving situation in the Middle East, with the aim of preventing the escalation of conflict in the region and ending the war in Gaza.

Madbouli stressed that Egypt calls on the international community to play an active role in achieving a comprehensive political solution, which includes the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. He added that such an outcome would ensure peace, security, and development for all parties in the region.

The prime minister's remarks came during the weekly cabinet meeting held on Thursday 29/8/2024 at its headquarters in New Alamein, where several key issues were discussed.

During the meeting, Madbouli reviewed President Sisi's recent interactions with international leaders, which focused on strengthening coordination and consultation on various regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Additionally, Madbouli provided an overview of topics covered during the recent Governors' Council meeting, as well as the outcomes of other important meetings held this week. These discussions included developments in the energy sector, efforts to increase oil production, ways to incentivise foreign partners, and the enhancement of the tourism sector to maximise the benefits of Egypt's tourist destinations.