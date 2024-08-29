Angola: President's Visit Likely to Boost Zaire Province Development

Mbanza Congo — The working visit of a few hours that the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, made to the city of Mbanza Congo, capital of Zaire province, will certainly boost the progress of some works underway in the region and complete them on time, as well as reactivate others stopped for various reasons.

In this sense, the works of the Palace of Justice, stopped for more than 10 years, as well as those of the third building of the provincial government, may benefit from this boost, while, in terms of rehabilitation, the Nzeto/Mbanza Congo section, on the National Road (EN) 210, with 230 kilometers, may be contemplated, in addition to the completion of others linked to the Integrated Program for Intervention in Municipalities (PIIM).

The guarantee of this was the confirmation of the provincial governor of Zaire, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho, that he recently received, without quantifying the amount, a financial allocation that will greatly help the completion of the aforementioned works.

The completion and inauguration, in August next year, of the Zaire General Hospital, which, with 290 beds, will relieve the province's health network, with 118 units, is assured.

João Lourenço's visit to the province of Zaire, of just over six hours, also served to bring hope to the inhabitants of this region, which is home to the former capital of the historic Kingdom of Congo: Mbanza Congo.

Another encouragement for the population of Zaire is the announcement of the creation in the province, in the coming years, of sports and social infrastructures, which, in a way, will provide well-being to local communities.

It is a new football stadium, with about 10 thousand seats, to be built in Mbanza Congo, and a multipurpose pavilion in Soyo.

The construction of these infrastructures and others of a social nature, in the coming years, and already foreseen in the General State Budget (OGE) 2025, is one of the results of the meeting that João Lourenço had with the members of the Provincial Government of Zaire, with the participation of assistants of the holder of the Executive Power.

Another important factor in the visit of the President of the Republic to Zaire is the decision to create a new Soyo/Mbanza Congo road link, in order to shorten the distance between the two cities, taking into account their strategic importance.

New water supply systems for Soyo and Musserra are also part of the infrastructure defined at the meeting as necessary and to be implemented.

These measures are to be welcomed by any citizen, and the people of Zaire have expressed their satisfaction.

By the way, speaking to ANGOP, student Lopes José, a resident of the municipality of Nzeto and who traveled to Mbanza Congo to witness the visit of the President of the Republic, said that 'he returns home satisfied with what was approved'.

'I'm happy. In a few years we will have a football field in the province in conditions and with great capacity that has been felt for a long time,' he said.

Vilma Conceição, an employee of the Angolan Post Office, is of the opinion that measures of this kind or visits by the President to Zaire should take place at least once a year.

Vemba Custódio, an unemployed young man, 25 years old, who hopes in the announced works to be able to find work to support his wife and two children, was also rejoicing.

The President of the Republic made a working visit to Mbanza Congo to learn about the political, economic and social situation in the province of Zaire, and returned to the country's capital, Luanda, in the afternoon.

During his stay in Mbanza Congo, João Lourenço noted the progress of the works of the Zaire General Hospital, a three-storey building, budgeted at US$87 million and 850 thousand, and which will include intensive care services for adults, pediatric and neonatal, hemodialysis, rehabilitation, imaging, operating rooms, among others.

Zaire Province

Inhabited since the Paleolithic period, the province of Zaire is flat and bathed by rivers that make its lands especially fertile and facilitate communication.

With lands and a climate favorable to the cultivation of tropical products and animal husbandry, waters rich in fish, quality wood and beautiful and surprising scenery waiting to delight visitors, Zaire depends, above all, on the exploitation of oil, the main resource of the region.

The election of the historic center of the city of Mbanza Congo as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO allowed the province to have a new pole of attraction that could boost tourism.

Zaire is one of the 10 Angolan provinces with international borders (Democratic Republic of the Congo). It extends over 40,130 km2, inhabited by about 500 thousand inhabitants.

The province is divided into six municipalities, namely, Mbanza Congo, Cuimba, Noqui, Nzeto, Soyo and Tomboco.

Its capital is M'banza Congo, which was once the capital of the powerful Kingdom of Congo. VIC/ADR/DOJ