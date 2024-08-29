Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With German Chancellor Scholz

On Wednesday 28/8/2024,President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholz.

President El-Sisi and Chancellor Scholz confirmed their commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across all fields and to strengthening their ongoing coordination and consultations regarding regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Ahmed Fahmy, said the conversation covered developments in the Middle East.

The two sides agreed on the importance of exerting every possible effort to prevent the escalation of the conflict in the region and to end the war in the Gaza Strip, which has lasted for nearly a year.

President El-Sisi underscored the vital need for the international community to play a decisive and effective role, ensuring the presence of a political will conducive to the desired ceasefire agreement and to the exchange of hostages and detainees, while positively engaging with mediation efforts.

The President also stressed the need for a comprehensive political process to establish an independent Palestinian state based on the two-state solution, in accordance with the relevant international resolutions, to achieve lasting stability in the region.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations and coordination on efforts to restore peace and stability in the region. Chancellor Scholz commended Egypt's intensive and sincere efforts to defuse the crisis and end the war.

He also expressed appreciation for Egypt's unyielding efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He emphasized the two countries' shared vision regarding the crucial necessity to ensure providing access for adequate quantities of relief aid to address the grave humanitarian catastrophe endured by the people of Gaza.