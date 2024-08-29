Sudan: Sovereignty Council Reviews Overall Situations

28 August 2024
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port-Sudan — The Transitional Sovereignty Council held a meeting Wednesday evening with its full membership, headed by the President of the council, Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, and discussed the overall situation in the country, especially the humanitarian conditions caused by the floods and rains and their impacts on the citizens.

The Sovereignty Council has adopted a number of measures to support the affected citizens throughout Sudan and directed all state agencies to take urgent actions to help those affected by floods and rains and to work to provide aid, medicines, and shelter to the affected citizens, pointing to the governmental and international efforts in this regard.

The Sovereignty Council also affirmed the importance of initiating urgent visits to the affected areas and to assess the extent of the damage and its repercussions on the affected citizens.

