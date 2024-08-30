Sudan: Nine Killed As Floods Devastate Northern Sudan

Merowe / Dongola / Arbaat / Port Sudan / Toker — Sudan's Northern State is reeling from catastrophic floods and torrential rains that struck at dawn on Tuesday. The severe weather has claimed at least nine lives and caused widespread destruction across the state.

The deluge, lasting from 2 a.m. to 6 a.m., heavily impacted the state's seven northern localities. Journalist Mustafa Omar reported that eight fatalities occurred in Merowe, where a woman and a child were tragically electrocuted during the storm.

In addition to destroying numerous homes, the floods severed key transport links, including the Sheryan El Shimal (northern artery road), which connects Egypt with Sudan and other crucial routes.

Conditions in the affected areas are dire. Omar noted significant damage, particularly in El Jud locality, where homes and schools have collapsed under the pressure of repeated flooding.

He highlighted the severe impact on local markets, especially in Dongola, where floodwaters have prevented merchants from reaching the market and disrupted the delivery of essential goods.

The floods have also sparked a public health emergency, with outbreaks of cholera and conjunctivitis reported in several localities.

The response from local and federal authorities has been scant, prompting criticism from Omar, who highlighted the government's failure in preparedness and infrastructure planning. He urged humanitarian organisations to step in immediately to assist those in desperate need.

Port Sudan

Meanwhile, Port Sudan faces an escalating water crisis following the collapse of the Arbaat Dam in Red Sea State. Water prices have surged, leaving residents struggling to secure basic supplies. Rescue operations continue, with 30 deaths reported and 50,000 people affected.

The disaster has obliterated 20 villages and partially damaged 50 more. In Toker, where floodwaters have wreaked havoc, residents are calling for the city to be declared a disaster zone.

Repair work on critical infrastructure is underway, but challenges remain as communities fight to recover from the crisis.