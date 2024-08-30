Africa's Nuclear Dreams a Fusion of High Hopes and High Hurdles

Africa's nuclear energy ambitions face significant challenges as experts question whether the continent's infrastructure can support such a leap. Industry leaders from the US and Africa's nuclear energy sector are meeting in Nairobi this week to discuss how to move forward.

The four-day conference aims to address the obstacles hindering the adoption of nuclear energy on the continent.

While South Africa remains the only African nation with nuclear power plants, Kenya and Rwanda are eager to follow.

This summit is the second major convention on the issue, following a similar event in Accra, Ghana, in October-November 2023. That event was organised by the US Department of Energy in collaboration with the Nuclear Power Institute of the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission.

Experts are questioning the feasibility of building nuclear power plants in Africa.

"There is a lot of talk about nuclear programmes in Africa, but these ideas are closer to fantasy than industrial reality," said Mycle Schneider, project coordinator at the World Nuclear Industry Status Report (WNISR).

The first major obstacle, he told RFI, is the size of grids.

The International Atomic Energy Agency states that an average large nuclear reactor is around 1,000 megawatts (MW) or one gigawatt (GW). However, only four African countries have a grid larger than 10,000MW or 10GW - Algeria, Libya, Morocco and Nigeria. Most other African nations have much smaller grids.

"Kenya's grid is about 3.3GW, so the largest unit should be around 300MW, which is much less than a large nuclear reactor," Schneider said.

"In Rwanda, the total national grid is 300MW. So we're in a situation where an ordinary nuclear power plant would absolutely not have the grid size needed in most African countries."

Schneider argues that African countries need decentralised energy production systems, a mix of renewable energy and power systems that can be built quickly, unlike nuclear power plants.

"The wonderful opportunity on a continent like Africa is that in many places everything has to be done from the beginning," he said.

"The fact that there are no grids or very small grids can be an opportunity to implement advanced, highly flexible grids designed for the future, with decentralised production of solar, wind or other energies, and biomass."

A US agenda

The US has sent top nuclear energy officials to the summit to offer Africans insights on nuclear technology. The US is also keen to strengthen its ties with Kenya through this summit and to support other African economies.

"By emphasising international cooperation, sharing innovative solutions and shaping policies, the summit aims to drive positive change and serve as a platform to strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones to enhance cooperation in the nuclear energy sector," the Atlantic Council, a major participant, said in a statement.

Kenya is promoting the construction of a 1,000MW plant starting in 2027, which is expected to cost around 500 billion Kenyan shillings (about €3.5 billion).

The country hopes to raise investments during the summit to be able to complete it by 2032.

But for Schneider, nuclear energy is expensive, and demands time and highly skilled workers that very few countries have.

Therefore is also no economic, industrial or practical drivers to make the nuclear option viable in Africa.

"Russia and China are dominating the nuclear power sector and so it seems like this stems from US geopolitical interest to counter their role on the continent more than anything else," he said.

Kenya signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Russia in 2016, but no progress has been made since then.

"The key term is feasibility - this debate is curious because building costly plants like nuclear reactors is challenging anywhere in the world, even in France, and in Africa, it's simply not feasible," Schneider said.

He also pointed out that investing in nuclear power exacerbates climate change.

"It's not fast enough. Choosing a more expensive and slower option is misguided. The 2030s won't even see a new plant in South Africa. If substantial resources are spent on technology that isn't viable, how can Africa achieve energy efficiency?"

Despite these concerns, summit participants argue that nuclear power remains crucial for reaching net zero by 2050.