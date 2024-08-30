Zimbabwe: Dhuterere Absence Not Felt As Thousands Attend

LEICESTER'S Abbey Park was the place to be for thousands of music fans from across the United Kingdom over the bank holiday weekend.

Sponsored by Diaspora Insurance, the second edition of the Africa Music Festival featured top continental acts, among them Congolese Rhumba giant Koffi Olomide, South African sensation Makhadzi, Zimbabwe's Alick Macheso and Tocky Vibes as well as the likes of Spyro, Chef 187, and Nkosazana Daughter.

Mambo Dhuterero had also been billed to perform but chose to stay away blaming a "misunderstanding" and adding that he was heartbroken for his fans.

Writing on social media, Dhuterere said while a deposit for the performance fee had been paid and visas processed, his management had not accepted that the balance would be paid upon arrival instead of before departure as agreed.

Responding, promoters Y2K Entertainment said; "We are deeply saddened to announce that Mambo Dhuterere will not be joining us for the Africa Music Festival as we had originally planned.

"We were genuinely excited to have him grace our stage once again and were committed to fulfilling all our contractual agreements, including accommodating his additional requests.

"Despite our best efforts, Mambo Dhuterere has chosen not to travel, and we learned of his decision through social media."