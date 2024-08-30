South Africa: Hundreds March to Tshwane Mayor's Office Demanding Debt Write-Off

"Please accommodate our motion to write off our debts"

Hundreds of residents from townships and informal settlements across Tshwane marched to the city centre on Thursday to hand over a memorandum of demands to the City of Tshwane executive management.

They were marching under the umbrella of the Laudium, Atteridgeville, and Saulsville Civics Association (LASCA).

The march took place on the same day mayor Cilliers Brink was to face a motion of no confidence in the council sitting.

They called for an end to what they say is inaccurate billing for services, for the scrapping of historic debt, and for improvements in water delivery and rubbish collection.

LASCA leader Tshepo Mahlangu said Brink was holding back a report on debt write-offs.

"We just want to say to them, please accommodate our motion to write off our debts," said Mahlangu.

"We want service delivery, especially in townships. We still don't have water in some areas in Mamelodi, and there is no reliable electricity. We don't have service delivery in Tshwane."

Ikageng community leader Fransina Masala said they had had no water for five years in her area. "Even at night the water taps are dry." She said old people have to use wheelbarrows to fetch water from water tankers.

Representing residents of Soshanguve, Maggie Sindane said some homeowners were being billed more than once for rates and services.

"You find pensioners being billed twice. When they go to municipality offices they are demanded 10% of whatever they owe. Sometimes it can be R60,000, where will they find such money?" she asked.

"We just want all of this to end so we can have a normal life."

Willie Venter from the Office of the Mayor accepted the memorandum.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Lindela Mashigo promised to comment but no comment had been received by the time of publication.