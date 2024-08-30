Algerian Headlines Hail National Media Outlets' Professionalism

Algiers — The headlines on Thursday focused on the media coverage of the electoral campaign of the September 7 presidential election, hailing the professionalism of the national media outlets.

El Moudjahid daily devoted its editorial to "the main role of the national press, both public and private, across all media, in the success of this great political event," noting that "even though the national media have ensured, with professionalism and in total respect of ethics and the legal and regulatory framework (...), they have not been spared criticism from circles known for their hostility towards Algeria, that want to discredit this remarkable work accomplished by a responsible and citizen-oriented press."

In this regard, El Moudjahid emphasized that the three presidential candidates, their campaign directors, and their representatives "were unanimous in recognizing the merit of the national media, noting their significant contribution to the success of the electoral campaign."

The newspaper concluded that "this press has been up to the event, demonstrating commitment, nationalism, and professionalism," adding that it will always be at the service of Algeria, "a stable, sovereign, united, and conquering Algeria."

The daily newspaper E-bourse also covered the media aspect of the campaign, highlighting that presidential candidates' campaign directorates are heavily utilizing social media to reach as many citizens as possible. These platforms offer advantages in terms of rapid information dissemination and interactivity. However, traditional media isn't being neglected, as the combination of both is seen as the most effective way to engage voters.

Similarly, La Nation described social networks as "key players" in the campaign, while l'Echo d'Algérie reported on candidates' calls for citizens to "go massively to the polls to strengthen national unity".

Alger16 noted that "the campaign is reaching its peak, with less than ten days until election day."

L'Expression focused on the large rally that independent candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune will hold on Thursday in Djanet. The paper also covered statements from other candidates, including Youcef Aouchiche of the Socialist Forces Front, who promised to "double tax revenues", and Abdelaali Hassani Cherif of the Movement of Society for Peace, who pledged to "authorize barter trade with African countries" during his rally in Tamanrasset.

El Watan and La Voie d'Algérie dealt with the communiqué of the National Union for Public Entrepreneurs (UNEp) who called the citizens to vote massively in the presidential election, stressing that this "historic" ballot will enable strengthening the political stability, social peace, as well as the country's economic prosperity."

El Badil daily underlined that the candidates and their representatives continue to organized rallies and meetings nationwide to explain their programs, underlining "a growing momentum in the campaign, with citizens showing "significant enthusiasm" and attending rallies in "ever-increasing numbers."

For its part, El Khabar headlined "A decisive week," noting that the campaign will enter its 3rd and last week on Thursday. The same publication wrote that the candidates and their representatives are intensifying their calls for a strong participation of the citizens.

Echaab dubbed "clean and honest" the campaign, adding that the last week promises to be intense.

Under the headline "Candidates lead a race against time," El Massa shed light on their commitments for a "new Algeria."