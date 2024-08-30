Rwanda: Kigali International Airport Conducts Bomb Attack Response Drills

Rwanda Airports Company (RAC) on Thursday, August 29, conducted a simulation exercise for a bomb attack response to test Kigali International Airport's preparedness and communications capability in case of actual attack.

Such exercises are conducted regularly at international airports to test their emergency preparedness and response capabilities, according to officials.

The simulation exercise involved various stakeholders, such as the airport management, Rwanda Civil Aviation Authority, the Rwanda Defense Force (RDF), Rwanda National Police, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), and the Red Cross, among others.

The drills included a simulation of a live-bomb attack, in which two supposed suspects were apprehended by the police, as Red Cross emergency responders arrived to help the injured.

The suspects were held until the RDF Counter-Terrorism Unit arrived to assess the situation.

Subsequently, RIB was called to take the suspects into custody and conduct an investigation.

The police, then, brought in a canine unit to search for any remaining explosives, while the cyber security team conducted their own assessment to address any potential threats related to the incident.

According to Major Emmanuel Gacinya, the Director of Airport Operations at RAC, such drills are essential for effective preparedness and response in cases of emergency.

"The purpose of this exercise which happens every two years is to first comply with international standards, aiming to test our procedures and our readiness, and as you saw with all the stakeholders involved, we are ready and prepared to respond in case of an emergency," Gacinya said.

He added that the effectiveness of the simulations lies in demonstrating the capabilities of all participants and adhering to the regulatory framework set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

During the drills, umpires are stationed in every critical spots of the emergency to observe and evaluate the operation for effectiveness.

Gacinya commended everyone for their efforts and addressed some of the shortcomings observed during the exercise.

"Communication was coming from one side and was heard by almost everyone, which indicates a need to better align our communication channels. However, the team effort is appreciated, and we did enough to make this a success," he said.

Among other participants, there were the Agency for the Safety of Air Navigation in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA), Akagera Aviation, the Rwanda Military Hospital, and King Faisal Hospital.