Rwanda: Nel Ngabo's U.S. Music Tour Pushed to 2025

Nel Ngabo's US tour, which was due to take place in July, has been rescheduled to 2025, his management has confirmed.

Kina Music CEO Clement Ishimwe told The New Times that the tour was postponed after taking into consideration many aspects, including the fact that it coincided with his performances at the recent RPF rallies.

ALSO READ: Nel Ngabo to perform live in Canada on Saturday

Nel Ngabo was one of the musicians selected to perform during both the RPF 2024 campaign and presidential inauguration ceremony after the latest remix of his track 'Nywe', which particularly pays tribute to President Paul Kagame's exemplary leadership and tremendous achievements, went viral.

"The tour was supposed to take place in July and we still had work to do during the campaign, so we considered postponing it to another time," said Ishimwe, adding that the label is working on setting new dates for the tour and chances are high that it will take place in 2025.

Nel Ngabo has consistently established himself as one of the best artistes of his generation. He still sets his eyes on US tour, following a successful one in Canada.

ALSO READ: Nel Ngabo: The atmosphere in Montreal was 'surreal'

The 25-year-old musician shot to fame in January 2020 after his release of 'Byakoroha', became a smash hit. He is now one of the most promising musicians in Rwanda today.

ALSO READ: Nel Ngabo on his chart-topping album 'Life, Love & Light'

Some of his hit songs include 'Want You Back', 'Mutuale' featuring Platini, 'Keza', 'Bindimo', 'Sawa', 'Nywe', 'Zoli', 'Fresh' and many more.